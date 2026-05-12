C.A.: 23-Year-Old Sentenced to LWOP Might Be Eligible for Parole Review as Youthful Offender

The Third District Court of Appeal has held that a defendant convicted of a special circumstances murder that was committed when he was 23 years old was wrongly denied the opportunity to make a record of mitigating evidence related to his age for purposes of future parole proceedings under a Penal Code section applicable to “youthful offenders” that specifically excludes adult perpetrators who were sentenced to determinate life sentences.

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