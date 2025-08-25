Celebrating Success: Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

On August 15, 2025, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court proudly celebrated a graduation ceremony at the Madison County Courthouse, with the Honorable Mark Johnson presiding. This milestone marked the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive behavioral health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong focus on personal accountability.

Drug courts, often referred to as problem-solving courts, offer an alternative path through the justice system for nonviolent offenders struggling with substance use. While operating within the traditional court structure, they take a collaborative, team-based approach to address the root causes of criminal behavior, primarily addiction and recidivism.

The mission of drug courts is to reduce repeat offenses, provide effective treatment for substance use disorders, protect public safety, and promote long-term recovery. They accomplish this through evidence-based strategies such as validated risk and needs assessments, individualized treatment plans, frequent and random drug testing, and a balanced system of incentives and sanctions. Participants also gain access to a wide range of rehabilitative and supportive services designed to help them build stable, healthy lives.

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233 Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge Mark Johnson, graduate Addison, and Attorney Michael Moyer.