Insight into Covering Nebraska Courts by Broadcasters Highlighted through Bench Media Committee

An educational session designed to strengthen journalists’ understanding of courtroom coverage was held at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual convention on August 13, 2025. Working through the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s Bench Media Committee, organizers brought together experienced reporters with Judge Stephanie Hansen to share perspectives, clarify rules, and provide practical tools for reporting on the judicial system.

Veteran journalist Bill Kelly opened the session by underscoring the media’s role in public education. “Part of our job is as teachers to demystify the court system for the public,” Kelly said. He also highlighted resources available on the Nebraska Judicial Branch website to help reporters prepare before entering a courtroom.

Rose Ann Shannon followed with an overview of Nebraska’s expanded media coverage rules, explaining both the purpose behind access and the process for securing permission to record or photograph proceedings.

Hansen, making her first appearance as a panelist for the broadcasters’ education session, emphasized the importance of professionalism from the bench’s perspective. “Respect the room and respect decorum. Don’t draw attention to yourself when you are in the courtroom,” Hansen advised. She encouraged reporters to anticipate challenges from the court’s perspective and to utilize media coverage applications as a means of demonstrating knowledge of the rules governing different types of cases, such as juvenile or criminal proceedings.

Andrew Ozaki added technical guidance for covering courtrooms with cameras, including placement, audio considerations, and cooperation within media pools.

Molly Ashford concluded with a discussion on following a case through Nebraska’s court system, pointing to key filings such as complaints, search warrants, affidavits, and motions. She and Kelly also noted the differences in federal court coverage and encouraged the use of PACER, the federal records access system.

The session provided Nebraska broadcasters with both practical instruction and a broader context, reinforcing the shared goal of accurate, respectful, and informed reporting from within the courtroom.

Photo: Broadcaster panelists with introducer Jeremy Shipe, Broken Bow station manager at KCNI and moderator Bill Kelly from Nebraska Public Media (left to right) Rose Ann Shannon, Andrew Ozaki, Judge Stephanie Hansen, and Molly Ashford.