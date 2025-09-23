Chief Justice Funke Speaks at Omaha Press Club

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke was the featured guest of the Omaha Press Club during their monthly meeting in September 2025. Invited by veteran news reporter Mike McKnight, Funke dedicated his remarks to discussing the work and priorities of the state’s highest court.

Funke opened his remarks by sharing his career path, tracing his service from county judge, to district judge, to the Nebraska Supreme Court, where he was sworn in as Chief Justice on November 1, 2024. He noted that preparation for his first State of the Judiciary address required careful reflection on how the branches of government can collaborate effectively.

He acknowledged that the most recent legislative session brought challenges tied to statewide budget shortfalls but emphasized the judiciary’s ongoing commitment to serving Nebraskans through an efficiently managed court system, guardian and conservator programs, probation services, and problem-solving courts.

Funke also reviewed the structure of the judicial branch, including the work of trial and appellate courts. He reminded the audience that Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman will soon retire after 33 years and that her presence on the Court will be missed.

Among broader challenges, Funke highlighted concerns about “legal deserts” in Nebraska, where more than half of the state’s counties have limited or no access to practicing attorneys. He also pointed to declining public confidence in institutions, an issue he said the courts must work to address.

Efforts to increase transparency include expanded media coverage in courtrooms, which began with a collaboration between judges and reporters. Through Nebraska’s Bench Media Committee, training for both groups, along with continuity in rulemaking, has helped ensure coverage that serves the public while respecting the rights of litigants.

Funke acknowledged that criticism of the courts can sometimes be unfair and difficult to address, while security issues have also grown in importance. At the same time, he sees technology as key to strengthening access and efficiency. Nebraska’s electronic filing system has already made court processes more cost-effective, and work is underway to expand to electronic exhibits. A major priority ahead is replacing the state’s 90’s-era case management system—a significant financial undertaking, but one that will better serve the public.

“As a court system, we are a public service,” Funke reminded the audience, adding that despite financial challenges, Nebraska is fortunate to have high-quality judges dedicated to their communities.

