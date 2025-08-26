OTTAWA FIRE TRUCK PULL EXPANDS IMPACT WITH NEW BENEFICIARY CHARITY: OTTAWA FIRST RESPONDERS FOUNDATION

Team Shrek Pulling In The Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge Aerial Photograph of the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull Ottawa Police Services at the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull

The Ottawa Fire Truck Pull is on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Lansdowne Park, raising funds for Epilepsy Ottawa and Ottawa First Responders Foundation.

We’re thrilled to welcome the Ottawa First Responders Foundation as a new beneficiary. Supporting mental wellness among first responders aligns with our spirit of teamwork, courage, and community.” — Antony Cooper, Director - Operations | Marketing | Sponsorship

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ottawa Fire Truck Pull , one of the city’s most energetic and community-driven fundraising events, is proud to announce that the Ottawa First Responders Foundation (OFRF) will join longstanding beneficiary Epilepsy Ottawa as a recipient charity for the 2025 event. The highly anticipated fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Lansdowne Park (Aberdeen Plaza).Since its inception, the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull has brought together teams, spectators, and community partners for a one-of-a-kind challenge: teams of 10 pulling a 10-tonne fire truck over 100 feet in spirited competition. Each year, the event raises essential funds for Epilepsy Ottawa, the only agency in the region dedicated to improving the quality of life for the 10,000 individuals living with epilepsy and their loved ones through education, support services, advocacy, and public awareness.With the addition of the Ottawa First Responders Foundation, the event enters a new chapter of impact. OFRF provides vital mental health resources to Ottawa’s police, fire, and paramedic personnel—as well as their veterans, retirees, and families—through clinical services, peer support networks, counseling grants, and resilience-building educational programs. Their mission ensures proactive care for those who dedicate their lives to protecting the community.“We’re thrilled to welcome the Ottawa First Responders Foundation as a new beneficiary,” said Antony Cooper, Director - Operations | Marketing | Sponsorship | Artistic Programming. “Recognizing and supporting mental wellness among first responders aligns deeply with our event’s spirit of teamwork, courage, and community.”Event Details📅 When: Saturday, September 27, 2025📍 Where: Lansdowne Park, Aberdeen Plaza, Ottawa, Ontario👥 Format: Teams of 10 compete in timed fire truck pulls. First responders are invited to participate in the Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge.Why This Matters: This expansion reflects the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull’s commitment to strengthening community wellness—supporting individuals and families affected by epilepsy, while also addressing the mental health needs of first responders who face unique occupational challenges every day.How to Get Involved: Form a Team: Gather 10 people and raise a minimum of $1,000 ($100 per person) to participate.Donate: Support epilepsy awareness and first responder mental health.Join the Fun: Experience a full day of spirited competition, family-friendly activities, and community pride at Lansdowne Park.Signature Challenges:In addition to the Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge, the event will feature several special competitions:The Armed Forces Challenge: For teams representing the Canadian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Eligible to any team with at least 50% active or training CAF members.The Coast to Coast Open Challenge: A national competition welcoming teams from across Canada to vie for the fastest pull time in the country.The Beast Mode Invitational Challenge: A showcase featuring past champions from other fire truck pull events across Canada.Women’s, Mixed, and Open divisions will also return, ensuring broad community participation. The day will culminate with a championship pull-off, where winners from each category face off for the title of Best of the Best in Canada.Media and community members are encouraged to attend this exciting, high-energy event and cheer on the teams as they pull for purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.