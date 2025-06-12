ODBF 5050 Raffle Launched in Support of Local Charities

ODBF 5050 in partnership with the Senators Community Foundation and proudly supported by Tim Hortons, runs June 12 to 22

Raffle runs June 12–22 in partnership with Senators Community Foundation and proudly supported by Tim Hortons

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation (ODBF) has launched its annual ODBF 5050 raffle, returning June 12 to 22 in partnership with the Senators Community Foundation and proudly supported by Tim Hortons. The raffle offers Ontarians a chance to win a growing cash jackpot while supporting local charitable organizations.Tickets are available online at 5050sens.com and onsite at Mooney’s Bay Park during the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival , taking place June 20–22. Proceeds from every ticket sold will support the 2025 ODBF Pledge Challenge recipient charities, which serve critical needs across health care, youth development, refugee support, and more.ODBF 5050 Ticket Prices: 5 for $10 | 50 for $25 | 125 for $50 | 350 for $100Early bird ticket buyers will be entered to win additional prizes, including:A $250 Tim Hortons Prize Pack (drawn June 15)ZiZu Polarized Sunglasses (drawn June 18)An Ottawa Senators Jake Sanderson Jersey (drawn June 20)The winning ticket for the ODBF 5050 grand prize will be drawn live at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival’s Closing Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 22 at 6:00 PM at Mooney’s Bay. The winner will receive 50% of the total funds raised, with the remaining 50% supporting the 2025 ODBF Pledge Challenge recipient charities.“This initiative is about more than just a jackpot,” said Antony Cooper, ODBF Director of Operations, Marketing, Sponsorship, and Artistic Programming. “It’s an opportunity for the public to make a real impact in their community while having a chance to win.”“With every ticket purchased, you're contributing to services that provide stability, support, and opportunity to people throughout Ottawa,” added Shelley Freake, Director of Fundraising.Charities Supported by the ODBF 5050 and ODBF Pledge Challenge in 2025:Bruyère Health Foundation – Supporting low-income patients through the Mother Bruyère Legacy Fund and the Patient Wish Program.Matthew House Ottawa – Providing transitional housing and support for refugee claimants.Children’s Aid Foundation of Ottawa – Delivering essential supplies and enrichment programs for children in at-risk families.Tim Hortons Foundation Camps – Helping youth aged 12–16 build leadership and resilience through camp-based development.Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa – Expanding mental health and life-skills programming for at-risk youth.Unbroken Recovery – Launching a peer-led yoga initiative to support addiction recovery.Bereaved Families of Ontario (Ottawa Chapter) – Enhancing grief support through hybrid in-person/virtual services.Since 1998, the Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation has distributed over $5.5 million to 75 local charities, funding a wide range of services that build a stronger, healthier, and more connected community.Key DatesRaffle Opens: Wednesday, June 12, 2025Festival Dates: Friday to Sunday, June 20–22, 2025Grand Prize Draw: Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 6:00 PMTicket Purchase: 5050sens.comEvent Info: dragonboat.netLottery License: #RAF1419965Eligibility: Must be 18+ and located in Ontario at time of purchase.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.