Ottawa Fire Truck Pull Returns to Lansdowne September 27, 2025

Team Shrek Pulling In The Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa Pulling in the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull Aerial Photograph of the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull

Signature Challenge and New National Divisions Aim to Boost Participation and Support for Epilepsy Ottawa through the ODBF Haul for Hope

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to flex your muscles for a great cause—the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull returns on Saturday, September 27, 2025 to Lansdowne Park, Aberdeen Plaza! Teams of 10 will compete to see who has what it takes to pull a 10+ tonne Ottawa Fire Services fire truck a full 100 feet.Presented by the Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation ( ODBF ) in collaboration with Ottawa Fire Services, and in support of Epilepsy Ottawa , this high-energy, family-friendly event raises critical funds while igniting community spirit. Proceeds will support Epilepsy Ottawa, the only agency in the region dedicated to improving the quality of life for over 10,000 people living with epilepsy and their families through support, advocacy, education, and awareness.The Ottawa Fire Truck Pull continues to grow as a community-driven challenge and fundraiser. Proceeds from the event support Epilepsy Ottawa, the only organization in the region dedicated exclusively to improving the quality of life for more than 10,000 individuals living with epilepsy and their families through support services, education, advocacy, and public awareness.Signature Race: The Shawn Mathieson First Responder ChallengeAt the heart of the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull is the Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge, a signature race that pays tribute to frontline emergency personnel. Open to teams made up of at least 50% firefighters, police officers, paramedics, or those currently in training, the challenge celebrates the teamwork and physical resilience that define Canada’s first responders. The event is named in honour of Shawn Mathieson and is spearheaded by the award-winning Team Shrek, a group of local firefighters and multi-year event champions.Additional Signature RacesThe Armed Forces Challenge: Invites teams representing members of the Canadian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. Any team with at least 50% or people in training Military members can participate.The Coast to Coast Open Challenge: Welcoming teams from across Canada in a nationwide competition for fastest pull time in the Nation!.The Beast Mode Invitational Challenge: A high-level faceoff between past champions of any other fire truck pull events to face off.In addition to these divisions, the event will continue to host Women’s, Mixed, and Open categories to encourage widespread community involvement.Each challenge division will have its own champion, and top-performing teams from across all divisions will advance to a final pull to determine the overall “Best of the Best” in Canada.The event will culminate with winners from each Challenge advancing to a final pull for the ultimate bragging rights of being the BEST of the BEST in Canada!Fundraising with PurposeWhile the event provides an exciting day of competition and team-building, its central purpose remains focused on fundraising. Through the ODBF Haul for Hope teams are encouraged to raise a minimum of $1,000 to participate. These funds go directly toward sustaining the life-changing programs and services provided by Epilepsy Ottawa."Every dollar raised helps deliver frontline support to individuals and families affected by epilepsy—support that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else in our region," said Antony Cooper, Festival Director of Operations | Marketing | Sponsorship | Programming "The Ottawa Fire Truck Pull is not just a show of strength. It’s a lifeline for Epilepsy Ottawa clients."Media and Public Participation EncouragedThe Ottawa Fire Truck Pull has grown into a dynamic community event that attracts participation from businesses, emergency services, military organizations, fitness groups, and everyday residents. With its expanding national scope, the 2025 event is expected to draw increased public interest and media attention.For registration details and team guidelines, please visit ottawafiretruckpull.comFor addition information please contact Antony Cooper, Director of Operations | Marketing | Sponsorship | Artistic Programming, cooper@odbf.ca, Tel: (613) 238-7711 x221

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.