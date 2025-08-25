Governor Kotek Signs Bills to Lower Energy Costs for Oregonians

Today, Governor Tina Kotek hosted a ceremonial signing for a bipartisan slate of energy legislation — House Bills 3546, 3179, 3792, and Senate Bill 688 — that will lower energy costs for households, increase accountability for major energy users, and expand assistance for low-income Oregonians.

At the event, the speaking program included: State Senator Khanh Pham (D-Portland), State Representative Pam Marsh (D-Ashland), 2025 Kid Governor Rosie Lanenga, and Anahí Segovia Rodriguez, Energy Justice Coordinator at Verde. A link to the event stream recording can be found here.

“Too many Oregonians are struggling with high energy bills,” Governor Kotek said. “These four bills will help lower costs, make utilities more accountable, and ensure that households — not big energy users — come first. Every Oregonian deserves reliable, affordable energy, and this legislation moves us closer to that goal.”

“This is about protecting Oregonians’ paychecks and keeping our economy competitive,” Chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Environment Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro) said. “We’ve set fair, commonsense rules that cut costs, encourage innovation, and ensure energy companies are partners in building a stronger, more reliable grid. When energy bills are unpredictable, it’s harder for families to budget and businesses to grow. These reforms protect Oregonians from rate shock while creating a stable, modern energy system that supports jobs and investment.”

“I have heard repeatedly from my constituents how frustrated they are with the dramatic and repeated increases in their utility bills,” State Representative Nathan Sosa (D-Greater Hillsboro) said. “This bill will prevent the historic price shocks we have seen in recent years. The FAIR Energy Act overhauls the rate-setting process for gas and electric bills to prevent dramatic price spikes and ensure that the interests of consumers are prioritized over those of utility investors."

"This year, lawmakers took big steps to addressing Oregon's energy affordability crisis," Bob Jenks, Executive Director of Oregon Citizens' Utility Board, said. "After massive outcry over skyrocketing utility costs, back to back bill increases, and record disconnections, the people have been heard. Help is on the way to stop utilities from charging luxury prices for a basic, essential service."

House Bill 3546 – “POWER Act” (Protecting Oregonians With Energy Responsibility)

Requires that big energy users—like data centers or crypto mining operations—pay for the actual strain they place on Oregon’s electric grid. It sets up a special rate category so these large users cover their own costs, instead of shifting them onto households and small businesses.

House Bill 3179 – “FAIR Energy Act” (Fairness & Affordability in Residential Energy Regulation)

Protects consumers by limiting how often utilities can raise rates and keeping them from doing so during the high-demand winter months (November 1 to March 31). It also increases transparency—utilities must explain what you’re paying for and what rate changes are coming. The Public Utility Commission (PUC) can step in to soften unfair increases and utilities may tap low-cost financing tools like bonds when needed.

House Bill 3792 – Oregon Energy Assistance Program Expansion

Doubles the yearly funding for energy bill help—from $20 million to $40 million—for low-income and senior households to prevent shut-offs. The PUC must check every two years whether the amount is enough and adjust as needed. If they increase the funding by more than 2.5%, they must report it to the legislature. The new per-household cap also doubles—from $500 to $1,000 per month.

Senate Bill 688 – Performance-Based Regulation of Electric Utilities

Allows the PUC to adopt a new system where utilities are rewarded or penalized based on performance outcomes like reliability, affordability, clean energy progress, and wildfire safety.

