Governor Kotek, Attorney General Rayfield, Mayor Wilson Denounce Unauthorized Troop Deployment to Oregon

Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson today issued the following statements after learning that California National Guard members arrived in Oregon overnight.

Governor Kotek:

“My administration is aware that 101 federalized California National Guard members arrived in Oregon last night via plane, and it is our understanding that there are more on the way today. We have received no official notification or correspondence from the federal government regarding this action by the President. This action appears to be intentional to circumvent yesterday’s ruling by a federal judge.

“The facts haven’t changed. There is no need for military intervention in Oregon. There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregon is our home, not a military target. Oregonians exercising their freedom of speech against unlawful actions by the Trump Administration should do so peacefully.

“I will continue to keep the public apprised. As Governor, I will continue to fight to uphold the rule of law and the right to govern ourselves.”

Attorney General Rayfield:

"This President is obviously hellbent on deploying the military in American cities, absent facts or authority to do so. It is up to us and the courts to hold him accountable. That’s what we intend to do.

"Oregonians know what’s really happening here. Portland isn’t a war zone. As a community, we need to come together and take this moment to show the world who we are: keep Portland safe while our fight in the court continues to move forward.

"We’re ready today to hold the administration accountable and to protect the people of Oregon."

Mayor Wilson:

“Yesterday, a federal judge blocked the mobilization of Oregon National Guard troops, ruling the federal seizure unlawful and unjustified. Despite that ruling, the federal government has activated California National Guard personnel under Title 10 to operate in Portland.

“This action circumvents the court's decision and threatens to inflame a community that has remained peaceful. Our legal team is coordinating with our partners and will immediately pursue all lawful steps to enforce the judge's order and protect Portlanders' rights.

“Portland remains committed to protecting the right to protest and safeguarding our community's safety. I've said from the very beginning, the number of federal troops needed or wanted in our city is zero. We are also committed to peaceful, purposeful protest, and the legal process.

“I urge federal leadership to honor the court's judgment and suspend any deployments that defy it. Portland will defend the rule of law and the rights of our residents."

