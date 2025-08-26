Janicki Industries Expansion in Hamilton, Washington, to Create 350 New Jobs

Janicki Industries Logo

Janicki to expand Hamilton campus with a 162,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility, creating 350 jobs and boosting aerospace production capabilities.

We remain dedicated to providing our employees with the best tools and resources to deliver top-quality products and exceptional service.” — John Janicki, President of Janicki

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janicki Industries is constructing a 162,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 20,000-square-foot storage expansion at its Hamilton, Washington, campus. The facility, called Building 12, will add 350 jobs and substantially expand the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in support of several aerospace programs.This project marks the company’s latest in a series of expansions to meet growing demand. Since 2020, Janicki has increased its headcount by 105 percent and expanded its operational footprint to more than 1 million square feet in Washington state.Building 12 will be equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, including the largest autoclave north of Everett, an oversized oven, an automated fiber placement machine, paint and grit booths, a large non-destructive inspection robot and Janicki’s largest proprietary 5-axis CNC machine . The building will also expand cleanroom space by another 25,000 square feet to meet increasing demand for advanced composite production.“This new facility and advanced equipment enable us to tackle more complex projects, expand our production capacity and further develop the skilled workforce essential to our success,” said John Janicki, president of Janicki. “We remain dedicated to providing our employees with the best tools and resources to deliver top-quality products and exceptional service. These investments are central to achieving our long-term growth objectives.”Sustainability features are integrated into the facility. More than 45,000 square feet will be constructed with mass timber, reducing the building’s overall carbon footprint, and a 500-kilowatt solar panel array.Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by March 2026. Hiring has begun for positions ranging from entry-level engineering and manufacturing roles to senior leadership opportunities. Janicki anticipates continued growth as new programs come online and customer needs evolve.About JanickiWe Create SolutionsJanicki is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company with locations in Washington and Utah. Janicki specializes in advanced composite materials and exotic metals, with large-scale facilities and high-precision equipment that produce tools, parts, prototypes and assemblies for a myriad of industries. Learn more at www.janicki.com ###

