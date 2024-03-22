Janicki Awarded by Northrop Grumman for Supplier Excellence
We are very excited that Northrop Grumman has selected Janicki for the Strategic Excellence award out of their 20,000 suppliers.”SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has recognized Janicki Industries during the company’s Supplier Excellence Awards.
“Janicki has helped to advance national security solutions and achieve mission success,” said Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President, Global Operations Northrop Grumman. “Northrop Grumman’s supplier partners connect and protect the warfighter, defining what is possible in the battlespace because of our shared commitment to the highest industry standards across the defense industrial base.”
Recognized for Strategic Excellence, Janicki was instrumental in aiding Northrop Grumman with manufacturing and distribution goals as the industry works to support Department of Defense customers and other commercial entities.
“We are very excited that Northrop Grumman has selected Janicki for the Strategic Excellence award out of their 20,000 suppliers,” said John Janicki, President of Janicki. “Our team has dedicated many years to developing the skills and expertise necessary to build what Northrop Grumman requires to support our warfighters. We look forward to expanding our work and products for Northrop Grumman.”
Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect and protect the world and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.
About Janicki
Janicki is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company based in Sedro-Woolley, WA. Janicki specializes in advanced composite materials and exotic metals, with large-scale facilities and high-precision equipment that produce tools, parts, prototypes and assemblies for a myriad of industries. Learn more at www.janicki.com.
