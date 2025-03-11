Janicki Recognized by Northrop Grumman with Supplier Excellence Award

Janicki Industries Logo

It is an honor to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year. Working alongside Northrop Grumman, we are committed to innovation and strengthening national security.” — John Janicki, President of Janicki

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has recognized Janicki as one of its top supplier partners during the company’s Supplier Excellence Awards “Janicki has supported Northrop Grumman in delivering technologies that enhance national security for the U.S. and our allies,” said Ken Brown, vice president, enterprise global supply chain, Northrop Grumman. “The high-quality performance, dedication and partnership of our supplier teams drive operational excellence to ensure warfighters have next generation advantages in advanced weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space.”Recognized for Strategic Excellence, Janicki is instrumental in supporting Northrop Grumman with delivering innovative and cost-effective military and security solutions to give its customers the advantage in a complex world."It is an honor to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year," said John Janicki, president of Janicki. “Working alongside Northrop Grumman, we are committed to innovation and strengthening national security.”About JanickiWe Create SolutionsJanicki is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company based in Sedro-Woolley, WA. Janicki specializes in advanced composite materials and metallics, with large-scale facilities and high-precision equipment that produce tools, parts, prototypes and assemblies for a myriad of industries. Learn more at www.janicki.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.