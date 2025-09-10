Exalted Singer-songwriter Fawn Unleashes the Beast For Halloween with 'Beware The Wendigo' Featuring The Shadow Drummers

Singer-songwriter Fawn Producer Cameron Lasswell The Shadow Drummers

Fawn's rendition of the Wendigo ancestral tale honors the sacred, spiritual beliefs held by Algonquin-speaking nations such as the Algonquin, Cree, and Ojibwe.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records unleashes the monsters this Halloween season with the debut release of “Beware The Wendigo ,” a new original Halloween song from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter, composer, musician, recording artist, published author and voice-over artist. This savage new track lunges from the darkness September 19, 2025, with pre-orders howling now.Written, performed and recorded by Fawn, “Beware The Wendigo” came into fruition in the creative depths of her Hollywood Hills music chamber, Terrace Studios. Produced by Cameron Lasswell, the tune invokes the whimsy of a Disney Halloween work of art. "Beware The Wendigo" is part of Fawn's Fiendishly Fun Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams"—featuring a sinister blend of original horrors, unreleased spectral tunes, ghastly remixes, and resurrected vintage chills from the shadows of her macabre chamber.Fawn shared, “When I set out to write more Halloween songs, I drew inspiration from different spooky legends and folklore, focusing on the ones that truly unnerved me. Naturally, the haunting stories of the Wendigo came to mind.” She continued, “During the height of COVID, I discovered there was only one song that referenced the Wendigo—a powerful, emotional piece by The Shadow Drummers and Elisa Charleen Guilbeault. It had this raw, tribal, chanting soundscape that struck me deeply. In that moment, I knew I wanted to weave it into the Wendigo song I had just finished writing.”Fawn concluded, “With only a few days of research, I was able to find Elisa, connect with her, and learn more about the profound richness of the legend. I was deeply grateful when she graciously allowed me to incorporate their recording into my song. To me, it honors the history and culture of the Algonquin people, and I feel privileged to help bring a glimpse of that authentic heritage to a wider audience.”Elisa Charleen Guilbeault said, "We are called 'The Shadow Drummers,' for everyone is equal in the shadows; it matters not your skin colour, beliefs, gender, or appearance. This is the time for women to heal each other, take back the drum, and in turn heal their families and communities if Mother Earth has any chance of survival. Our drum songs deal with healing, passion, honor and respect. We seek to serve our indigenous community and beyond with the sharing of ceremony through the medicine of the drum, for all living things, through the media of music."Elisa continued, "Fawn did WONDERFUL work with "Beware The Wendigo." The Shadow Drummers were very impressed and grateful that she captured the essence of the legend." Elisa continued, "We say 'CHI-miigwetch' (thank you very much) to Fawn for sharing her incredible artistic talents with us and for making us a part of her project!"Producer Cameron Lasswell said, "The Algonquin tribe has a long history rooted in the forests and rivers of Canada, and their Wendigo legend is one of the most chilling in North American folklore—blending survival fears with moral warnings about greed, hunger, and losing one’s humanity. My goal in producing the track was to capture the eerie and haunting vibe of the Wendigo, while at the same time paying tribute to the folklore of the Algonquin tribe."Fawn will be releasing a new Halloween song every Friday through All Hallow's Eve. Conjuring the cannibal spirit, “Beware The Wendigo” will start it's feast beginning September 19, 2025 and be available on all major platforms.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song "Wish U Love" reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. "Wish U Love" charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• VH1-Save The Music Song Of The Year Award Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

