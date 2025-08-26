Additional Speakers Announced for 2025 North American SAF Conference & Expo

Produced by SAF Magazine and Organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFI

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) announced the addition of new speakers to the 2025 North American SAF Conference & Expo , taking place Sept. 22–24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis.Produced by SAF Magazine and organized by BBI International in collaboration with CAAFI, the North American SAF Conference & Expo brings together key stakeholders advancing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development. With new speakers confirmed, the program continues to expand its depth and representation across industry, government, and research organizations.Updated General Session Highlights• The Outlook for American Industry & Agriculture to Participate in Domestic and International SAF Marketso Monte Shaw, Executive Director, Iowa Renewable Fuels Associationo Jim Hileman, VP & Chief Engineer, Sustainability & Future Mobility, Boeingo Bruce Fleming, CEO, Montana Renewableso Zia Haq, Senior Analyst, U.S. Department of Energyo Advanced Biofuels Association – Speaker to be Announced• SAF Advancements Via State & Regional Activities and Advocacyo Moderator: Peter Carter, EVP – Chief External Affairs Officer, Deltao Greater MSP – Speaker to be Announcedo Minnesota Corn – Speaker to be Announced• Additional Regional Partnership Activitieso Moderator: Steve Csonka, Executive Director, CAAFIo Flavio Leo, Director, Aviation Planning & Strategy, Massachusetts Port Authorityo Jane McCurry, Executive Director, Clean Fuels Michigano Lynn Wendt, Director, Biomass Feedstock National User Facility, Idaho National Laboratoryo Cascadia SAF Accelerator – Speaker to be AnnouncedThese additions complement a robust program that includes representation from S&P Global Commodity Insights, John Deere North America, Baker Hughes, Worley Consulting, Air Line Pilots Association International, University of Minnesota Forever Green Initiative, Southwest Research Institute and more.“The Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) is honored to partner with the BBI International team on planning this year’s North American SAF Conference. Whether you’re a researcher, project developer, biofuel producer, airline representative, or just someone wanting to grow your rural economy, the event will be a great venue for networking, getting industry updates, and gaining knowledge on the domestic and international SAF sector,” said Tim Hughes, program manager at CAAFI.The conference begins Sept. 22 at 1:00 p.m. (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.To view the online agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, click here.To register for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, click here.About SAF MagazineSAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source that covers industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and features stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry. The online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends, and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and, as well as a series of influential regional events.BBI International’s publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.About CAAFISince 2006, the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) has sought to enhance energy security and sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels. CAAFI is a coalition of airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, energy producers, researchers, international participants, and U.S. government agencies. Together these stakeholders are leading the development and deployment of alternative jet fuels for commercial aviation. CAAFI’s goal is to promote the development, assessment, and deployment of alternative jet fuel options that offer equivalent safety and favorable costs compared with petroleum-based jet fuel while offering environmental improvement and energy supply security for aviation.

