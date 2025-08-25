Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Defeats Repeat Los­er Beto O’Rourke in Court for Third Time

Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a third major victory over Robert Francis O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People.  

Following a flawed ruling in which an El Paso court falsely claimed to have the authority to exercise jurisdiction over a separate district court in Tarrant County, Attorney General challenged the order and has now secured a victory restoring jurisdiction to the Tarrant County court. This allows Attorney General Paxton’s effort to revoke Powered by People’s charter to move forward in the proper legal venue.  

“Beto’s attempt to wield his money-funneling organization as a weapon to derail the functioning of the Texas Legislature failed miserably, and we will prove that he broke the law along the way,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Even though the rogue Democrats he funded have come crawling back to Texas in defeat, we will not relent in asking the court to shut down Beto’s radical group for its unlawful conduct.”  

Attorney General Paxton previously secured a temporary restraining order (“TRO”) against Beto O’Rourke to stop his unlawful fundraising scheme. He then secured an enhanced TRO further restricting Beto.  

To read the court’s order declaring that the effort to vacate Powered by People’s charter can move forward in Tarrant County, click here.  

