New Book 'Foundational Wellness' Calls Out a Broken Medical System and Shows Why Healing Has Always Been Possible

When medicine fails, your body still knows how to heal

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America is drowning in prescriptions, yet people are sicker, more exhausted, and more confused about their health than ever before.In his new book Foundational Wellness : The Simple System That Ends Doctor Dependency Forever, functional medicine practitioner Dr. Vohn Watts delivers a message that is shaking up the conversation: the problem is not our bodies. The problem is the system.For decades, patients have been told their lab results are “normal” while they battle fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and unexplained pain. They are given pills to quiet the symptoms but never the answers they desperately need.“Our healthcare system has mastered the business of managing disease, not restoring health,” says Dr. Watts.“Every symptom is a signal. When we medicate those signals instead of listening to them, we turn patients into lifelong customers. That is not medicine. That is control.”Foundational Wellness, released by Beverly Hills Publishing™ , offers a new lens on illness. Dr. Watts reveals how nearly every chronic condition can be traced back to two simple root causes: deficiency and toxicity. By removing what is harming the body and replenishing what it lacks, he has watched patients told their conditions were “permanent” experience recoveries that conventional medicine never thought possible.“This book is not about chasing another fad or piling on supplements,” says Dr. Watts. “It is about reclaiming the most important relationship we have, the one with our own body. Once you learn to read its language, you will never fear your health again.”Foundational Wellness is both a warning and a roadmap. It exposes the traps of a system designed to keep people dependent and shows how healing becomes inevitable when you finally address the real causes of disease.Foundational Wellness is available now at www.foundationalwellness.com/book About the AuthorDr. Vohn Watts is a nationally recognized functional medicine practitioner and former military intelligence who has helped thousands of patients uncover the root causes of complex, chronic illness. With a reputation for connecting the dots where traditional medicine falls short, he has trained healthcare providers across the country and is a sought-after voice in the growing conversation around root-cause medicine. Known for his clarity, rigor, and results-driven approach, Dr. Watts brings both clinical insight and systems-level thinking to the modern healthcare landscape.About Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills Publishing™ is headed up by Andréa Albright who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.