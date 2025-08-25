Faith, Humor and Everyday Lessons in 'Wrong Again, Doglips' by Rev. Roger Austin

Wrong Again, Doglips

A Candid, Uplifting Collection of Biblical Life Lessons Debuts at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his book “ Wrong Again, Doglips ,” Rev. Roger Austin presents an engaging and down-to-earth exploration of Christian living, complete with humor, personal anecdotes, and heartfelt biblical wisdom. This compelling collection of messages will be showcased at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair 2025, held from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.Drawing inspiration from decades of ministry, Austin weaves together reflections on life’s everyday trials—grief, confusion, joy, and perseverance—and how they intersect with spiritual truths. The title, far from being derogatory, originates from one of the pastor’s popular sermons and reflects the playful, accessible tone of his ministry. Through Austin’s personal stories—often heartbreaking, sometimes funny, always honest—readers will encounter valuable spiritual takeaways and a renewed understanding of Christ-centered living.“Wrong Again, Doglips” invites both long-time believers and the spiritually curious to contemplate their walk with God and reflect on how faith can influence relationships and forgiveness. This isn’t just a book of sermons; it’s a roadmap for walking through life with humility, grace, and purpose.Rev. Roger Austin currently pastors Bridgewater Baptist Church in Virginia. He has led five other Virginia churches and authored I’d Like to Die, but I’ve Got Stuff to Do. He is also a musician, having released two Christian music albums: Between the Dragon and the Lamb and Sin Isn’t Pretty.“Wrong Again, Doglips” is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

