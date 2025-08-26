LOX-8® Prevents Galling in Critical Industrial Applications

Threads without galling compared to threads with galling Stainless Steel hardware is prone to galling. Stop galling with LOX-8. Use LOX-8 Thread Sealant or LOX-8 Lubricant to prevent galling

Trusted Solution for Threaded Connections in Demanding Environments

Preventing galling is not just about protecting equipment—it’s about protecting operations. LOX-8 is engineered to keep threaded fittings removable and reusable even after years in harsh environments.” — Gregg Reick, President of Fluoramics

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics, Inc. proudly announces the proven anti-galling performance of LOX-8 Thread Sealant and Lubricant, making it the industry’s go-to solution for protecting threaded connections in high-stakes applications such as oxygen service, chemical processing, and cryogenics.Galling—often described as cold welding or thread seizure—is a common problem in stainless steel and other alloys. It occurs when metal surfaces under pressure and friction adhere to one another, causing threads to lock up, strip, or fail entirely. Galling can result in costly downtime, damaged equipment, and even safety hazards in mission-critical environments.LOX-8 delivers unmatched anti-galling protection by forming a chemically inert barrier between metal surfaces. This prevents direct metal-to-metal contact and eliminates the frictional adhesion that causes galling. Unlike conventional lubricants, LOX-8maintains performance under extreme conditions—resisting high pressure, aggressive chemicals, liquid oxygen, and extreme temperatures ranging from cryogenic to 550°F (288°C).“Preventing galling is not just about protecting equipment—it’s about protecting operations,” said Gregg Reick, President of Fluoramics. “LOX-8 is engineered to keep threaded fittings reliable, removable, and reusable even after years of exposure to the harshest environments.”Key Benefits of LOX-8 Anti-Galling Technology:• Prevents thread seizure and cold welding in stainless steel and alloys• Reduces downtime and costly equipment damage• Chemically inert, safe for use with liquid oxygen and harsh chemicals• Performs in extreme temperatures and pressures• Provides long-lasting lubrication without contaminationWith its superior formulation and proven reliability, LOX-8is trusted by industries ranging from aerospace and medical to oil & gas, water treatment, and manufacturing.About Fluoramics, Inc.Fluoramics, Inc. has been a leader in high-performance lubricants, greases, and rust inhibitors for over 58 years. Known for innovation and reliability, Fluoramics products are proudly made in the USA and trusted worldwide in industries where failure is not an option.

