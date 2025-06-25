Untappd™ and Bierothek® Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Untappd Shop Availability in Nine New Countries

Introducing direct-to-consumer craft beer delivery to nine European countries via Untappd Shop and Bierothek®.

New partnership brings direct-to-consumer craft beer delivery to nine European countries via Untappd Shop and Bierothek®.

We are extremely pleased to enter into this partnership with Untappd. As the online beer retailer with the largest reach in Europe, we can make a big difference together,” — Christian Klemenz, Founder & CEO at Bierothek®

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Untappd ™, the world’s largest search and discovery platform for beer, breweries, and alcohol retailers, has announced a new strategic partnership with Bierothek , the leading European e-commerce beer platform and retailer, to significantly expand the Untappd Shop ’s reach across Europe. Following the successful launch of the Untappd Shop, which enables Untappd users to buy beer for home shipment from within the app and on the web, in The Netherlands in 2024, this new collaboration allows consumers in nine additional European countries to order craft beer directly through the Untappd Shop. The Untappd Shop — as the Untappd platform has always been — is an independent platform and is eager to partner with Bierothekto empower breweries of all sizes looking to unlock a new direct-to-consumer sales channel.The partnership with Bierotheknow allows Untappd users in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland to explore and purchase a wide range of traditional German beers, along with local and international craft beers right from their mobile phones and desktops.This marks a major milestone for Untappd, as it continues its mission to connect beer lovers with breweries around the world, offering not just beer discovery and rating features, but now also the convenience of seamless direct delivery through Bierothek“We are extremely pleased to enter into this partnership with Untappd. As the online beer shop with the largest reach in Europe, we can make a big difference together," added Christian Klemenz, Founder & CEO at Bierothek"Following successful launches in the United States and The Netherlands, it was a priority for us to continue to expand the Untappd Shop experience to consumers in new markets. With its robust e-commerce platform and deep experience, Bierothek is the perfect partner to help us expand into these nine new countries in Europe,” said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass, Untappd’s parent company.The collaboration allows Untappd to build on Bierothek’s strong European logistics network and extensive experience in digital alcohol retail, ensuring fast delivery and an exceptional customer experience across borders. At the same time, Bierothekgains access to Untappd’s global beer community, helping more consumers across Europe discover new and hard-to-find beers based on their personal tastes.“With our unique BierothekExcise Duty Platform, we unlock pan-European market access, enabling direct shipment to end consumers in several European countries from a single fulfilment center. The central component of legally compliant excise duty processing abroad is seamlessly integrated into our system – from inventory management and invoicing to fulfilment and secure international shipping," said Julius Poessnecker, Head of IT at Bierothek“The demand for the Untappd Shop in The Netherlands made continued European expansion a key 2025 initiative for us. Bierothek’s wide beer selection, great reputation, and strong fulfilment capabilities make them the ideal partner to deliver this experience to consumers in these nine new markets,” mentioned Tom Maneschijn, SVP of European Strategic Sales & Partnerships at Next Glass.The Untappd Shop will offer both curated beer boxes and à la carte selections, with personalized recommendations based on Untappd user check-ins and ratings. This approach merges Bierothek’s vast product portfolio with Untappd’s smart technology to deliver a fully tailored beer experience to consumers throughout Europe.To explore and purchase beers on Untappd, download the app for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play or visit untappd.com.About UntappdAvailable for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 12 million users globally. The Untappd platform allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd’s Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app. The Untappd Shop, launched in 2023, adds a new dimension to the app by enabling users to purchase beer directly through the platform.More at: www.untappd.com About BierothekBierothekis a pioneer in the European beer retail scene, with its innovative online shop that reaches over 300 million European end consumers, making it the largest online shop for beer in Europe. With a curated selection of over 500 beers from around the world, Bierothekconnects curious drinkers with unique brews and emerging breweries, helping shape the future of beer specialities in Europe.More at: www.bierothek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.