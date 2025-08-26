Regional Channel Talent Strengthens Telesystem Partner Program, Backed by Industry Recognition

Telesystem Channel Growth Backed by Industry Awards

NORTHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telesystem , a leading nationwide provider of security, networking, and communication solutions recently expanded its team to include three new Regional Channel Managers to enhance its Partner Program. These initiatives reinforce Telesystem’s “IT’s About Trust” value proposition and further strengthen its position as a channel-first organization.With the company’s rapidly growing channel partner ecosystem, Telesystem has appointed three accomplished Regional Channel Managers (RCMs) to their team: Vincent Gagliardi, Justin Jones, and Cherishe Simmons, to deliver best-in-class support to partners in their regions. This move comes as Telesystem continues to expand their coast-to-coast channel team, ensuring partners in each territory benefit from direct, expert guidance and support. The new Channel Managers will oversee the Smoky Mountain, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions, respectively.“The addition of these experienced, successful channel managers affirms our continued commitment to the partner ecosystem. We believe that quality people in focused territories provide a customer and partner experience that far exceeds our competition, and our NPS scores of 70+ validate that,” said James Maloney, President of Telesystem. “Telesystem generates over 90% of our business through the channel, and the best way to build trust with partners is to be easy to do business with. We want to provide partners tools that make business easy, in addition to providing unmatched customer and partner experience,” continued Maloney. Telesystem’s Channel Program has over doubled in size in the past 24 months and continues to accumulate industry awards. In 2025 alone, the company earned several prestigious accolades, including the TMC Internet Telephony Channel Program Excellence award, which acknowledges the company’s commitment to building trusted partnerships through its elite program and exceptional service offerings. Telesystem was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists, acknowledging their technical certification leadership and growth across the IT industry. Further validating its commitment to customer and partner excellence, Telesystem received ChannelVision Magazine’s Best Customer Service Award and the Enterprise Technology Award for Multi-Location Deployments, which recognizes technical expertise in delivering complex, scalable solutions for geographically dispersed businesses.You can learn more about Telesystem’s partner program and recent accolades at www.TrustTelesystem.com/Partners About TelesystemFor over 30 years, Telesystem has been a trusted technology partner for SME and mid-market US-based organizations, empowering businesses across the country with a range of innovative cybersecurity, networking and communication solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed by an end-to-end managed experience and 24/7 US-based support team.Telesystem provides service to businesses across the United States. Their customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, banks, multi-location retail establishments and regional government offices, just to name a few. To learn more about Telesystem visit www.TrustTelesystem.com

