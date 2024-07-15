Telesystem Expands its Managed Services Portfolio; Collaborates with Viasat to Offer Satellite Broadband Internet Access
Telesystem, has announced an agreement with Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications.NORTHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telesystem, a leading nationwide provider of cybersecurity, networking, and communication solutions, has announced an agreement with Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications. The collaboration will enable Telesystem to enhance its range of offerings and provide access to high-quality, reliable satellite broadband internet as part of its managed services portfolio.
The strategic move represents a significant step forward not only in expanding access to high-speed connectivity but will increase the available options for redundancy at mission critical customer locations, bridging the gap for customers in areas where traditional broadband options may be limited or unavailable. The service is particularly beneficial for customers in remote areas or campuses with distant buildings, extending high-speed connectivity options to those with limited carrier choices. The collaboration with Viasat facilitates joint marketing, implementation, and provide ongoing support for these innovative services, helping create a seamless experience for customers.
“Working with Viasat for added broadband coverage is a tremendous fit for Telesystem as the market continues to demand redundancy outside of the traditional wireline telco offerings,” said Telesystem’s Chief Revenue Officer, Bruce Wirt. “Our relationship with Viasat began in 2021 when Telesystem was selected as their co-location partner, housing the satellite provider’s midwestern point-of-presence at Telesystem’s data center facility in Northwest Ohio. We are excited about this expansion of the relationship; I believe it will add tremendous value for both organizations.”
Since expanding outside of its regional fiber footprint in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan in 2014, Telesystem has become a top choice for multi-location businesses in the US that have a growing need for expert assistance in managing increasingly complex cybersecurity, networking, and communication needs. Centered with a ‘customer first’ value proposition, Telesystem boasts a robust national network, as well as domestically-based, insourced support professionals at all levels of the customer support chain. It launched the tagline ‘IT’s About Trust’ in 2022 to amplify that core message to the marketplace.
"We are delighted to announce the collaboration with Telesystem, harnessing their expansive reach and in-depth expertise within the industry,” said Tessley Smith, Channel Chief, Viasat. “Through this strategic alliance, we are able to effectively deliver our cutting-edge products to a broader market, amplifying growth opportunities for businesses of all scales.”
The Viasat offering will be immediately available for all new and existing Telesystem customers. Businesses can learn more about the entire Telesystem solution portfolio by attending (virtually or in person) one of their upcoming #HackersSuck cybersecurity summits (register for free at www.hackerssuck.com) or by visiting the Telesystem website at www.TrustTelesystem.com.
About Telesystem
For over 30 years, Telesystem has been a trusted technology partner for SME and mid-market US-based organizations, empowering businesses across the country with a range of innovative cybersecurity, networking and communication solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed by an end-to-end managed experience and 24/7 US-based support team.
Telesystem provides service to businesses in all areas of the United States. Their customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, banks, multi-location retail establishments and regional government offices, just to name a few.
Morgan Hull
Telesystem
mhull@trusttelesystem.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube