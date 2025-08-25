Kathleen Dutton’s 'Out of Habit' Returns in Compelling New Edition

Out of Habit: New Edition

A story of love, trauma, and truth, set to make waves at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a deeply moving tale of healing and self-discovery, Kathleen Dutton’s acclaimed novel “ Out of Habit ” is reintroduced in a powerful new edition, drawing renewed attention to its themes of trauma, redemption, and the transformative power of love. The novel will be showcased at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair, taking place from September 10–14, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila.“Out of Habit” follows Allison Weston, a young woman who has lived most of her life in the protective care of nuns at St. Ives Institution. But after college, her guardian insists she confront the outside world before committing to her religious vows. As Allison takes her first steps into independence, her life becomes entangled with Ryan Harper, a rookie reporter whose search for the truth threatens to unravel painful secrets hidden deep in Allison’s past.The novel delivers both emotional intensity and literary finesse as it navigates the delicate path between uncovering trauma and protecting the wounded soul. With tenderness and strength, “Out of Habit” speaks to the importance of facing the past in order to create a future.Author Kathleen Dutton draws from her own life experiences to craft this compelling narrative. After a professional career in the medical field, she now devotes herself to writing in the serenity of Northern Michigan.“Out of Habit: New Edition” is available on Amazon and other major online digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

