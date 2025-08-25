Contigo Wellness & We The People Unveil 'You Matter' Interactive Healing Hub Wall & Ancestral Resources at Ginger Roots

A first-of-its-kind public art installation combining mental health messaging providing free, trauma-informed resources to historically underserved communities

This project is deeply personal, as a trauma therapist and community organizer, I’ve seen how art heals. This wall is an invitation—a reminder that mental wellness belongs to all of us.” — Diana Anzaldua

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contigo Wellness, led by award-winning therapist, community leader, and mental health equity advocate Diana Anzaldúa, LCSW-S, announces the unveiling of the “ You Matter / Tu Importas” Interactive Healing Hub Wall in collaboration with We The People and Ginger Roots, a Detroit-based nonprofit focused on culturally rooted mental health services.The Healing Wall blends public art, ancestral storytelling, and innovative technology to create an interactive space for mental wellness. Through a vibrant mural, community members will encounter uplifting mental health messages and a QR code that links to a digital healing hub—providing free access to guided meditations, affirmations, breathwork, journal prompts, and bilingual mental health resources, all designed with historically marginalized communities in mind.“This project is deeply personal,” said Diana Anzaldúa, founder of Contigo Wellness. “As a trauma therapist and community organizer, I’ve seen firsthand the power of art to heal. This wall is an invitation—a reminder that mental wellness belongs to all of us, and that healing can live in the spaces we walk by every day.”Event DetailsDate: Friday, August 29, 2025Time: 5:30 PMLocation: Ginger Roots (Detroit, MI) – Exact address TBAAdmission: Free & open to the publicThe unveiling will include community wellness activities, live music, and interactive demonstrations of the Healing Hub tools. Educators, youth, families, and local leaders are encouraged to attend.About the Healing Hub Wall:The You Matter Healing Interactive Hub Wall reflects Contigo Wellness’s mission to destigmatize mental illness, expand access, and integrate culturally rooted healing practices. Designed for accessibility, the hub features:-Bilingual resources in English and Spanish-Guided meditations, grounding tools, and breathwork practices-Affirmations, journal prompts, and ancestral healing rituals-A local mental health resource directory-A safe, anonymous space—no sign-in requiredAbout the PartnersContigo WellnessA BIPOC-led nonprofit dedicated to mental health equity and culturally affirming care, Contigo has served thousands of individuals and families through therapy, workshops, and innovative healing projects. Through campaigns like “Tu Importas / You Matter”, Contigo creates accessible mental wellness resources rooted in community and ancestral knowledge.We The PeopleA grassroots organization advancing racial, economic, and social justice across Michigan, focused on empowering communities through storytelling, cultural organizing, and systems change.Ginger RootsA beloved Detroit nonprofit offering culturally grounded mental health services, Ginger Roots centers Black, Brown, and immigrant communities through therapeutic care, ancestral wisdom, and community-driven healing practices.Contact InformationMedia Contact:Diana Anzaldúa, LCSW-SFounder & Executive Director, Contigo Wellness📧 hello@contigowellness.org📱 Instagram: @ContigoWellness📘 Facebook: facebook.com/contigowellness🔗 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/contigo-wellness

