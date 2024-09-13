Austin Trauma Therapy Center Wins Mayor's Health and Wellbeing Award for the Second Consecutive Year

Austin Trauma Therapy Center has been honored with Mayor's Health & Wellbeing Award for continued commitment to providing mental health and trauma-informed care

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Trauma Therapy Center has been honored with the prestigious Mayor's Health and Wellbeing Award for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights the center’s continued commitment to providing top-tier mental health services and trauma-informed care to the Austin community.The award, presented by the Mayor’s office, acknowledges local organizations that significantly contribute to the physical and mental well-being of Austin residents. Austin Trauma Therapy Center has consistently demonstrated leadership in trauma therapy, offering compassionate, evidence-based treatments that address the mental health needs of diverse populations.On September 13, 2024, the center’s staff and leadership will be formally recognized during an award ceremony at Austin City Hall. The ceremony will highlight the team’s unwavering dedication to mental health care , with particular emphasis on their innovative approaches to trauma therapy, grief counseling, and holistic mental health services.“We are deeply honored to receive the Mayor's Health and Wellbeing Award for the second year in a row,” said Diana Anzaldúa, founder and director of Austin Trauma Therapy Center. “This award reflects our team’s hard work and passion for improving the lives of those affected by trauma. We remain committed to fostering healing and resilience within our community. We know that the success of our clients heavily depends on the health and wellness of our staff and because our team is so focused on this healing work with others, it is our priority to keep our staff healthy and well. ”Austin Trauma Therapy Center is known for its culturally competent services, including specialized care for marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities, and individuals dealing with grief and loss. This ongoing dedication to inclusivity and high-quality care has made the center a trusted resource for Austinites and Central Texans seeking mental health support.The Mayor's Health and Wellbeing Award ceremony will take place at 2:00 PM on September 13 at Austin City Hall, located at 301 W 2nd St. The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and celebrate the accomplishments of Austin Trauma Therapy Center and its contribution to the city’s overall well-being.About Austin Trauma Therapy CenterAustin Trauma Therapy Center is a leading mental health practice in Austin, Texas, specializing in trauma-informed care, grief therapy, and culturally sensitive mental health services. With a commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment, the center serves individuals from all walks of life, providing personalized care that fosters healing and growth.For more information, visit https://atxtraumatherapycenter.com or contact diana@atxtraumatherapycenter.com.Media Contact:Diana Anzaldúa, LCSW-SFounderAustin Trauma Therapy CenterPhone: 512-270-8215Email: diana@atxtraumatherapycenter.com

