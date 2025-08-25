Mental Health Orgs Launch ‘You Matter’ Healing Interactive Hub Wall to Transform Mental Health Access Through Art

A first-of-its-kind public art installation with interactive technology, providing free, trauma-informed resources to historically underserved communities

The world we live in can feel almost claustrophobic with how many distractions and stresses we face. The mural represents the feeling someone has when they can finally breathe again.” — Jabari Cook

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ginger Root, the Black male leadership team with We The People Action Fund, is proud to partner with Contigo Wellness, a national leader in culturally grounded mental health equity, to unveil a new public art installation designed to uplift and destigmatize mental health in the community.As part of the Back-to-School Mental Health Mural Message Initiative, this vibrant new mural will serve as a visual healing space—offering affirming mental health messages, culturally resonant imagery, and interactive tools that support emotional wellbeing for students, families, and the wider Detroit community.🎨 Event DetailsDate: Friday, August 29, 2025Time: 12pm - 3pmLocation: We The People OfficeAdmission: Free & open to the publicCommunity members, educators, youth, and mental health advocates are invited to attend this joyful unveiling celebration, which will include live music, interactive healing stations, and remarks from the artists and community leaders who helped bring the mural to life.Quote from Artist“The mural represents the feeling someone has when they can finally breathe again.” Said Jabari Cook, artist and communications lead of Ginger Root. “The world we live in can feel almost claustrophobic with how many distractions and stresses we face. The race for our ‘Ginger’, the passions and rewards we’re in constant chase of, the things we strive for that allow us to breathe and feel that slight state of Euphoria that make life worth living.”Quote from Contigo Wellness“This mural is more than paint on a wall—it’s a public commitment to healing, visibility, and care,” said Diana Anzaldúa, founder of Contigo Wellness. “It reflects our belief that mental wellness should be accessible to everyone, and that art can be both a mirror and a medicine.”The Healing Wall includes a QR code that connects passersby to free, trauma-informed mental wellness tools such as breathing meditations, journal prompts, affirmations, and culturally rooted practices—available in English and Spanish.About the PartnersContigo Wellness is a BIPOC-led mental health equity organization committed to providing culturally affirming, trauma-informed healing spaces for historically marginalized communities. Through public art, educational tools, and innovative wellness technology, Contigo believes healing is for everyone. You Matter. Tú Importas.We The People Action Fund is building a statewide, multiracial movement to make Michigan a place where everyone can thrive, no exceptions.Ginger Root is the Black male leadership team with We the People Action Fund, dedicated to building the socio-emotional and political wellbeing of working class Black men and boys. The group is cultivating a brave space for members to build power and further develop their organizing and leadership skills in the service of a vision for improving the material lives of Black men and boys across Detroit.📱 Instagram: @gingerroot313 @contigo_wellness @xzavierland| Hashtag: #YouMatter #TuImportas #HealingIsForEveryone

