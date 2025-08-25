David Connare and John Clark Join Data Facts as Senior National Account Executives

Data Facts, a global background screening provider, is pleased to announce the addition of David Connare and John Clark as Senior National Account Executives.

David and John’s experience in the industry speaks volumes about their ability to exceed our clients’ expectations.” — Julie Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both additions bring a deep well of experience to the table. Connare was a police officer for 23 years and has many years of experience in the background screening industry. Clark is a 17 year veteran of background screening, serving in VP Sales positions in startups, small companies, and large corporations.

Data Facts had specific advantages that drew both men to their new roles. “Data Facts has the unique concept that customers are really important,” says Connare. “I heard about their client support before I worked here, and they really stand by what they say they will do. That type of follow through is how you keep customers happy.”

Clark was also impressed by how Data Facts treats its customers. “I really like the company’s approach to customer service and compliance. Organizations need multiple avenues for customer support, accuracy, and compliance, and Data Facts checks all the boxes. They take care of their people.”

Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Chief Revenue Officer, is pleased with the additions to her sales team. “David and John’s experience in the industry speaks volumes about their ability to exceed our clients’ expectations. Their real-world industry knowledge and commitment to customer support will drive how we develop our key account relationships. I look forward to watching the growth these seasoned background screening professionals make happen.”

Both new hires joined Data Facts in June 2025.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.



