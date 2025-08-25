Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 25, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 25, 2025, include the following:

Tuesday, August 26 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, August 27 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the groundbreaking for The Greer Sports and Events Center, near the intersection of S. Buncombe Road and Buddy Avenue, Greer, S.C.

Wednesday, August 27 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by state and local leaders to provide an update on South Carolina's School Resource Officer Program, Tyger River Elementary School, 12653 E. Wade Hampton Boulevard, Duncan, S.C.

Sunday, August 31: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: August 18, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 18, 2025 included:

Monday, August 18

4:30 PM: Economic development call.

Tuesday, August 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate and the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Wednesday, August 20

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster met with the family of Trooper First Class Dennis D. Ricks and presented flags on behalf of the State of South Carolina, Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the funeral service for Trooper First Class Dennis D. Ricks, Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Anne Matthews.

Thursday, August 21

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to celebrate its new headquarters with a flag raising and ribbon cutting, 260 D. Epting Lane, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a webinar with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

3:00 PM: Agency call.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an interview with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Friday, August 22

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Saturday, August 23

4:15 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.