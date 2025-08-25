Visit NC Farms and NC Eat & Play team up to spotlight agritourism across the state

RALEIGH – Visit NC Farms, the statewide initiative connecting North Carolina residents and travelers with agritourism operations, has partnered with Megan Nichols, founder of NC Eat & Play, a local content creator, to drive awareness and increase visitation for agritourism operations across the state with a social media, newsletter and blog campaign running through next year.

This partnership brings together Visit NC Farms’ mission to connect visitors to agritourism experiences with NC Eat & Play’s highly engaged audience on social media. Beginning in August, NC Eat & Play will spotlight seasonal agritourism destinations from U-pick farms to festive holiday experiences.

“Agriculture is the heartbeat of North Carolina,” said Erica Calderon, agritourism marketing specialist at the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “We are thrilled to work closely with NC Eat & Play to inspire more families to experience North Carolina’s rich agricultural heritage by visiting an agritourism destination.”

Agritourism in North Carolina is on the rise, contributing to farm income while providing families with unique, hands-on experiences. The collaboration aims to encourage travelers and residents to explore the state’s varied agritourism offerings.

Through the Visit NC Farms website, users can explore farm-fresh food, farmers markets, u-pick fields, farm stays, wineries, special farm-to-table meals, events and more, all while supporting the state’s vibrant agricultural communities. The program is a partnership between the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, local tourism leaders and farm businesses, with the mission to strengthen the connection between consumers and the people who grow and produce their food. For more information, visit www.visitncfarms.com.

Mmw-2-