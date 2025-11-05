Clemmons Educational State Forest now operating on winter schedule

Clemmons Educational State Forest (ESF) located in Clayton has transitioned to its winter hours. With this transition, Clemmons ESF will be open weekly and winter hours will remain in effect through the end of February. The forest is closed on weekends. Clemmons ESF hours of operation are:

Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The forest is closed Saturday through Monday.

The forest will also be closed during designated state holidays which include Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

During winter months, it’s common for the forest to undergo maintenance projects, prescribed burning, timber harvesting, staff training and other projects that may require certain public use areas or trails to be partially altered or closed. In the event of hazardous or severe weather, Clemmons ESF may be closed until conditions improve. Clemmons ESF staff will provide as much notice as possible for any forecast closures or public use alterations.

Clemmons ESF continues to receive program requests from public schools for the upcoming spring season. Private schools, homeschools, scout groups and other education groups can begin scheduling programs Jan. 1, 2026. Programs vary from amphitheater presentations to hikes along the Talking Tree Trail or Talking Rocks Trail, also known as the Geology Trail. There is no admission or program cost, and Clemmons ESF is equipped with independent picnic sites and a large picnic shelter.

Visitors can find more information about program options, trail updates and other public use area availability by visiting www.ncesf.org/clemmons.html or by contacting Clemmons ESF rangers at 919-553-5651.

