Board of Agriculture will meet Nov. 17 in Raleigh

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center Training Room at 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

n Approve Request of Assessment Referendum – North Carolina Small Grain Growers Association

n Approve Request of Assessment Referendum – North Carolina Potato Association

n Rules Introduction: Anna Hayworth

o Rules Adoption, Initiate Rulemaking

§ 02 NCAC 60B .2001: Prescribed Burning Cost Share Program

Presented by: Sean Brogan, N.C. Forest Service, Assistant State Forester, Division Director – Forest Management and Development

o Rule Amendments, Final Adoption

§ 02 NCAC 37 .0201: Soil Testing Service

§ 02 NCAC 37 .0202: Plant Analysis Service

§ 02 NCAC 37 .0203: Nematode Advisory Service

Presented by: David Hardy, Division Director – Agronomics

o Rules Readoption

§ 02 NCAC 31: Agricultural Hall of Fame

Presented by: Andrea Ashby, Division Director – Public Affairs

§ 02 NCAC 38: Consumer Standards

Presented by: Marcus Helfrich, Division Director – Standards

§ 02 NCAC 46: Grain Dealers

Presented by: David Smith, Chief Deputy Commissioner

n Industry Updates from Board Members

n Other Business

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

-aea,2-