N.C. Forest Service offering discounts to veterans and active military members on tree seedling orders through the end of November

Beginning Nov. 10, the N.C. Forest Service is offering a 20% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel throughout November. The discount applies to the first $500 for all new orders, up to a $100 discount.

“Many veterans and current military members serving to protect our freedoms are also woodland owners who work hard to help keep North Carolina forests healthy and thriving,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This discount is one way we can show our appreciation to those who have given so much.”

To qualify for the discount, proof of service is required. A valid military ID, Department of Defense Form 214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A is acceptable. Standard shipping rates still apply. Tree seedlings may be ordered by calling 1-888-NCTREES or by visiting www.buynctrees.com.

The N.C. Forest Service Nursery and Tree Improvement Program ensures that residents of North Carolina have access to the best native trees and genetics available for use on their land. Customers can select the “current seedling inventory” link at the bottom of the following website to search for available species: https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/nursery-tree-improvement-program.

