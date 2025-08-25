Chief Willie Armstrong Endorsed by Veterans for America First for Catawba County Sheriff (NC) said Kari Donovan

Will Armstrong Veterans for America First Official North Carolina VFAF State Chapter Logo

National Veterans Group VFAF Backs Chief Willie Armstrong for Catawba County Sheriff, North Carolina

Chief Willie Armstrong is a constitutional conservative who will protect Catawba County, defend our Second Amendment rights, and ensure our Sheriff’s Office has the leadership it deserves” — David Draper VFAF VP North Carolina State Chapter.

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Press Room of L-Strategies – The Official Press of Veterans for America First (VFAF):Veterans for America First has issued an endorsement of Chief Will Armstrong for North Carolina Catawba County Sheriff. Willie Armstrong is a dedicated law enforcement leader and lifelong resident of Catawba County whose journey from adversity to authority inspires a vision of community-driven public safety. Rising from a challenging childhood marked by foster care, homelessness, and family instability, Armstrong channeled his early struggles into a life of service—first entering EMS at 18 before transitioning to law enforcement. Over time, his leadership propelled him to become the youngest Chief of Police in North Carolina. Armstrong For SheriffAs Chief of the Brookford Police Department, Armstrong’s tenure achieved remarkable results. Under his direction, the department expanded from just two officers to ten, significantly enhanced its operational capability through grant funding, and modernized its equipment. He also initiated impactful community engagement programs, including the Annual Christmas Toy Drive and Coffee with a Cop, building bridges between law enforcement and the public. In one of his most notable accomplishments, Armstrong took initiative in reopening a 33-year-old cold case, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to justice for families and victimsIn other VFAF News:Lori Fowler appointed Operations Director of the VFAF North Carolina State Chapter. Fowler joins Veteran Jimbo Shiver, North Carolina President; David Draper, North Carolina Vice President; and Kari Donovan, North Carolina Press SecretaryVeterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

