Abha hosts first in series of forums

The forum aimed to promote film criticism as part of a strategy to enhance the Kingdom’s cultural identity

ABHA, SAUDI ARABIA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Film Commission has hosted the Film Criticism Forum in Al-Muftaha village, Abha. It marks the first in a series of such events the commission is hosting this year, concluding with the International Film Criticism Conference in Riyadh in November.The forum aimed to promote film criticism as part of a strategy to enhance the Kingdom’s cultural identity.Mishari Al-Khayat, general supervisor of the International Film Criticism Conference, said that launching the forum in Abha reflected the city’s cultural and artistic status.He added that a solid national film industry was incomplete without criticism that analyzed the image behind the lens and deconstructed visual meanings.He said the previous edition of the conference had attracted more than 10,000 visitors and 42 speakers from 30 countries, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading platform for global cinematic dialogue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.