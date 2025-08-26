PropQwiz Launches: New Mobile Game Offers Players a Shot at Homeownership

Courtesy of PropQwiz

After Successful Beta Run, App Officially Launches; Live Daily Trivia Game Available Now to Players Nationwide; Grand Prize of $350,000 Towards a Home

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropQwiz, a free mobile trivia app that combines real estate obsession with real rewards challenges players to guess the listing prices of actual homes across the U.S. for the chance to win a life-changing reward. The top prize? $350,000 that can be used to purchase a home, pay off a mortgage, or make a down payment.Every weekday at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, PropQwiz hosts its signature PQ Daily live game, where players get five clues about a real home—like bedrooms, square footage, special features, and location—and just 15 seconds to enter their best guess as to its price. The closer the guess, the more PropTIX (points) they rack up, which serve as entries into the next home giveaway.“With millions of people browsing online real estate listings just for fun, and millions of people playing casual mobile games, we combined these two worlds to create an exciting experience that gamifies our national obsession with real estate,” said Jim Casey, PropQwiz CEO and television producer for networks including HGTV and National Geographic. “And with skyrocketing rent and so many buyers priced out of the housing market, we knew it was the perfect time to reward our players with weekly cash prizes while giving everyone a shot at winning $350,000 to purchase a home of their own.”It’s not just about the big sweepstakes. Every single week, PropQwiz is giving away $2,500 toward rent or mortgage payments, offering relief to players while they wait for the big jackpot. Weekly winners so far received surprise visits from PropQwiz's mascot, PQ, along with their winnings, and gave away $20,000 in just 8 weeks. The rent winners so far span five states, and include:- Brandon F in Los Angeles, California- Gail C in Orange County, California- Lynda D in Prescott, Arizona- Meg M in Tampa, Florida- Lisa V in Los Angeles, CaliforniaBeyond the daily live game, PropQwiz also features PQ Minis, quick multiple-choice quizzes that let players sharpen their skills, earn extra PropTIX, and keep the competition alive anytime, anywhere. Jackpot winners who prefer flexibility can opt for a $175,000 cash payout.PropQwiz is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or by visiting www.propqwiz.com , with live games every day and always-on PQ minis. There is no purchase required. For complete Official Rules,: https://propqwiz.com/rules/ ###About PropQwizPropQwiz is an interactive mobile game that blends real estate, trivia and entertainment. Through daily live games and interactive challenges, PropQwiz gives players the chance to win meaningful prizes—most notably, a shot at homeownership. PropQwiz is changing the way people interact with real estate by turning casual curiosity into life-changing opportunity.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotions are open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years & older & age of majority in jurisdiction of residence and, as of 6/29/25, possess a web-enabled mobile device with qualifying data plan. Grand Prize Sweepstakes begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/30/25; ends the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/26/25 or when all three (3) Grand Prizes are claimed. Weekly Prize Sweepstakes begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/30/25; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/26/25 with Weekly Entry Periods Mon-Fri only. For complete details including the Official Rules for both promotions, visit https://www.propqwiz.com/ . Sponsored by Gray Matters Digital, Inc.Press Contact: BECK Media for PropQwiz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.