Brandon Studios Goes LIVE: ‘Obsessed’ Hosted by Brandon Stewart Originates From Burbank Starting Tuesdays, April 1, 2025

Watch as the Drama Unfolds in Real Time with Your Favorite Reality TV Stars on the Brandon TV Streaming App with New Audience Engagement Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Studios, the multi-platform entertainment studio and tech company, announced today its first live streaming event on their SVOD app, Brandon TV (BTV). The studio’s flagship talk show series Obsessed will allow fans to watch in real time on April 1 at 5:00PM PT, and weekly thereafter on Tuesdays on Brandon TV for a communal viewing experience.Obsessed is hosted by Brandon Studios founder, Brandon Stewart, who welcomes reality TV legends, legacies, queens, comics, dance icons, and more to dig into all the drama and the latest scoops on reality TV, pop culture, social media and more. The first livestream episode on April 1 will feature Tonya Renee Banks (Little Women: LA), with additional episode guests to include Dianna Williams (The Dolls, Bring It!), Jozea Flores (Big Brother), Tyrus Sellers (The Dolls, Bring It!), and more.The shift to live streaming from traditional pre-taped episodes allows guests and fans to engage with each other in real time, bringing a multi-threaded conversation to life as the drama unfolds. Whether it’s sharing hot takes, debating the latest reality TV bombshells, or hyping up their favorite guests by submitting fan questions, viewers will be part of the action.“We’re all about pushing boundaries, and finding new ways to enhance our audience’s experience through innovative storytelling and cutting-edge technology. Since the beginning, our fans have played an active role in shaping our programming,” said Brandon Stewart, CEO and Founder of Brandon Studios. “On our late night show, we dive deep into hot topics from behind the scenes secrets to on-camera feuds, while getting personal with some of our favorite reality TV stars. I am honored that the show has become so popular. It felt like the perfect opportunity to introduce real-time interactivity as we are continuously building our platform for the next generation of reality fans.”Obsessed first premiered on Brandon TV on January 30, 2024. Since then, the series has welcomed stars from other Brandon TV shows including Mad House’s Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms), The Getaway Los Angeles’ Calypso Jete (Legendary) and Kimora Blac (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Encore’s Mimi Harris (Bring It!), and more. Other reality TV and comedian guests include Kym Whitley (Young and Hungry), Jeanette Cota Starkey‎‏ (Dance Moms), Amber Sauer (The Voice), Marco DelVecchio (FBoy Island), Renee Graziano (Mob Wives), and many more.To join the live streaming events, subscribers can login to their Brandon TV account at the scheduled time. Download the Brandon TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV, Android TV, and on Apple or Android mobile devices in the App Store or on Google Play to subscribe for $5.99/month. Non-subscribers can also sign up at https://www.itsbrandontv.com/ but will need to pay the monthly fee to stream.About Brandon StudiosBrandon Studios, founded in 2023 by Brandon Stewart, is a multi-platform entertainment studio and tech company, comprising a fast-growing SVOD streaming platform called Brandon TV (BTV) and a vast social media footprint, engaging over 120 million users across its website, app, Google Play, Roku, and owned social channels. Combining entertainment with audience engagement and influence for fan-favorite unscripted shows such as The Dolls and Mad House, Brandon Studios bridges generational viewing trends by delivering scroll-stopping, fan-driven content – and fast. From polls to social media commentary, audiences play an active role in shaping programming, creating a dynamic connection between content creators and their fans. Brandon Studios boasts a 30,000-sq-ft brick and mortar production facility in Burbank, CA with robust infrastructure including two sound stages, LED volume wall, music and ADR facilities with a recording studio, equipment rentals, edit suites, production offices, and more.By blending innovative storytelling with cutting-edge technology, Brandon Studios is focused on original programming and redefining how stories are created and experienced. For more info, visit www.itsbrandontv.com Social MediaYouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Threads: @itsbrandontv

