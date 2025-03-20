inKind Launches Inaugural ‘A Taste of inKind’ with Exclusive Offers at 3,500+ Restaurants Across the U.S.

inKind Logo 'A Taste of inKind' Special Offers on First Time Visits Get special offers in the app from March 20 - 30

Bring excitement into the everyday with customized rewards for new culinary experiences from March 20 through 30.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, inKind , known for its 20% back rewards model for dining at the best restaurants through their seamless pay with your phone technology, announces ‘A Taste of inKind,’ an eleven day culinary adventure rewarding diners who try new restaurants and uncover hidden gems in their area. During the inaugural ‘A Taste of inKind,’ diners across the U.S. are invited to celebrate the joy of experiencing new restaurants with special offers and rewards for first-time visits at 3,500+ incredible restaurants, bars, cafes across nearly 2,000 brands, and more on the inKind app. ‘A Taste of inKind’ rewards will be available to all users in the app starting today, Thursday, March 20 through Sunday, March 30. Individual first visit offers will vary across eateries based on the type of restaurant and price point of the location. Diners can expect to receive between $5 to $100 in rewards per visit, while also continuing to earn inKind’s best-in-class 20% back rewards.A snapshot of some of the exciting offers for first time diners during ‘A Taste of inKind’ can be found below, but users should be sure to check their individual inKind profile and associated email inbox to uncover their specific exclusive rewards:- At Coffee Shops and Cafes, diners can look forward to $5-$20 in rewards- At Quick Service Restaurants, diners can look forward $15-$25 in rewards- At Casual Dining establishments, diners can look forward $35-$50 in rewards- At Fine Dining establishments, diners can look forward $50-$100 in rewards*above rewards are subject to minimum spendsUnlike traditional week-long dining promotions, which are limited to prix-fixe options, ‘A Taste of inKind’ offers enhanced rewards across a wide range of brands and concepts available on inKind—nearly 2,000 brands across 3,500+ restaurants, bars, and cafes. ‘A Taste of inKind’ builds on the $85+ million inKind has cumulatively given to users to try great restaurants on its app since its launch in 2017.“‘A Taste of inKind’ is an ideal representation of the inKind secret sauce: revolutionizing the restaurant industry by striking a balance between helping diners’ dollars go much further on exciting culinary experiences, and helping restaurant operators grow and thrive,” said Johann Moonesinghe, co-founder and CEO of inKind. “We know that in times of uncertainty, people can fall into routines, going to the same restaurants over and over. We also believe that one of the joys of dining out is trying new places. This first-of-its-kind initiative helps diners expand their culinary horizons, and helps restaurants by exposing them to more new diners. We can’t wait for the discovery to begin.”To find out more about ‘A Taste of inKind,’ visit the inKind website, and follow inKind on Instagram. View visual assets HERE About inKindSince launching in 2017, inKind has grown into the largest consumer network of its kind offering a unique combination of high-value and exclusive dining rewards for consumers and low cost financing for restaurants. With more than 2.5 million downloads and 3,500+ restaurants nationwide available through the inKind app, inKind has infused $350+ million in capital to some of the most successful restaurant groups in the world including MINA Group, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and José Andrés Group, as well as independent restaurants such as Okàn, Kann, and Xiquet. inKind’s mission extends beyond profit by prioritizing exceptional experiences for restaurant partners and diners alongside profitability. inKind’s restaurants include nearly 20 Michelin-starred destinations and 50 James Beard nominees. In addition to rewards, the inKind app allows guests to seamlessly pay and tip from their phone and digitally split their check, blending the joy of dining out with a cutting-edge app, inKind redefines shared dining experiences, enhancing every meal, every day through tangible savings, enticing rewards, and seamless transactions. Stay informed on all things inKind at https://inkind.com and @inkind_hospitality.

