Lionbridge Selected for Training Industry’s 2025 Top 20 AI Content Creation and Authoring Tools Companies

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lionbridge, a global leader in AI services, content creation, and localization solutions, has been selected as a Top 20 company for AI Content Creation & Authoring Tools by Training Industry. This award focuses on solutions that are accelerating the development of training content through AI-driven authoring capabilities that empower organizations to produce scalable, personalized training experiences through intelligent automation.The Lionbridge Content Remix App is an AI-powered tool that centralizes content requirements and ingests source data, such as product information, content briefs, or marketing materials. Then, task-specific generative templates create personalized, original content in the desired languages. A range of editing capabilities and an optional human-in-the-loop review by Lionbridge experts or client reviewers ensure the output is accurate, preserves brand voice, and will resonate with the intended audience. The solution enables training and development professionals, marketers, and other content owners to generate personalized, original material in 70+ languages for multiple channels simultaneously. Content Remix is an application within Lionbridge Aurora AI™, Lionbridge’s AI-first global content platform.“Being named to Training Industry’s AI in Training Watchlist in 2024 was a significant milestone, and we are proud to advance to the Top 20 list in 2025,” said Phil Kennedy, Lionbridge Director of Global Content Solutions. “Today’s training and development professionals must keep pace with an increasingly dynamic, personalized digital landscape. The Content Remix App offers the chance to combine powerful, AI-fueled content creation with world-class translation and localization to accelerate the delivery of high-quality learning experiences and expand into new languages and markets.”Lionbridge was selected based on the following criteria:• Scope, quality, and extent of AI content creation and authoring tool capabilities.• Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact.• Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships.• Business performance and growth trajectory.Watch Lionbridge’s on-demand webinar, Break Through Multilingual Content Barriers With AI Innovation , to hear first-hand perspectives on how AI and the Content Remix App help enterprises create content for global, multilingual audiences at scale.By leveraging advanced AI, Lionbridge makes learning content accessible, culturally relevant, and engaging, helping organizations overcome language barriers and improve global communication. For more information about Lionbridge and its AI-powered eLearning and localization services, visit our Training and eLearning Services page: www.lionbridge.com/content-creation-services/elearning-services/ About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com About Training Industry, Inc.“We make connections.”™ Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

