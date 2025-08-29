Christie Medical Holdings, Inc Selected to Exhibit VeinViewer® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

VeinViewer offers HD imaging to visualize veins & valves up to 10mm deep, reducing sticks, boosting efficiency, & improving patient satisfaction. Custom viewing modes & image capture support everything from routine IVs to complex access. CathCompass adds precision.

VeinViewer offers HD imaging to visualize veins & valves up to 10mm deep, reducing sticks, boosting efficiency, & improving patient satisfaction. Custom viewing modes & image capture support everything from routine IVs to complex access. CathCompass adds precision.

Christie VeinViewer® vascular imaging has been selected to exhibit at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange on September 17, 2025 in Las Vegas.

We are pleased to invite Christie Medical to the Exchange.”
— Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director of Contract Services, Vizient
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie Medical Holdings, Inc has been selected to exhibit VeinViewer®, a breakthrough solution harnessing near-infrared (NIR) technology to provide real-time, high-deﬁnition images of a patient's vascular structure directly on the patient, at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

With its unparalleled accuracy and integrated CathCompass™ PIV catheter sizing reference graphic, VeinViewer® streamlines the evaluation process, saving facilities valuable time to focus where it matters. Its personalization features and patented technology positively impact the entire Pre-, During- and Post-vascular access procedure through proven clinical and cost saving results.

“We are very excited to bring VeinViewer® to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South America for Christie. “We are committed to helping providers deliver more precise and patient-friendly care, and Vizient allows us to expand our reach to the hospitals and clinicians who need it most.”

“The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or the business model of organizations,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to invite Christie Medical to the Exchange.”

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
+1 877-733-8346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc Selected to Exhibit VeinViewer® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
+1 877-733-8346
Company/Organization
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc
200 Technology Park, Suite 1040
Lake Mary, Florida, 32746
United States
+1 877-733-8346
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer based in Lake Mary, FL, USA. Our market-leading, VeinViewer® Vision2 and Flex systems, are near-infrared, vascular imaging devices that allow health care providers to clearly see accessible vasculature as a real-time HD image, projected directly on the surface of the patient’s skin. Invented over 15 years ago, VeinViewer® transformed over the years into the current innovative models found in over 50 countries to accurately and safely illuminate veins up to 10 mm deep. It is the only vein ﬁnder of its kind that can positively impact the entire Pre-, During- and Post-access procedure through proven clinical and cost saving results. See the original green light and it’s one-of-a-kind CathCompass™ peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic for yourself by visiting www.veinviewer.com. Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is part of the CAREstream Group of companies.

Christie has a history of innovation...

More From This Author
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc Selected to Exhibit VeinViewer® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is Now a Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access to VeinViewer® Technology
VeinViewer® by Christie is Blazing a Trail in Vascular Access Innovation
View All Stories From This Author