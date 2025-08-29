Christie Medical Holdings, Inc Selected to Exhibit VeinViewer® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

VeinViewer offers HD imaging to visualize veins & valves up to 10mm deep, reducing sticks, boosting efficiency, & improving patient satisfaction. Custom viewing modes & image capture support everything from routine IVs to complex access. CathCompass adds precision.

Christie VeinViewer® vascular imaging has been selected to exhibit at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange on September 17, 2025 in Las Vegas.

We are pleased to invite Christie Medical to the Exchange.” — Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director of Contract Services, Vizient

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie Medical Holdings, Inc has been selected to exhibit VeinViewer® , a breakthrough solution harnessing near-infrared (NIR) technology to provide real-time, high-deﬁnition images of a patient's vascular structure directly on the patient, at the VizientInnovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.With its unparalleled accuracy and integrated CathCompass™ PIV catheter sizing reference graphic, VeinViewerstreamlines the evaluation process, saving facilities valuable time to focus where it matters. Its personalization features and patented technology positively impact the entire Pre-, During- and Post-vascular access procedure through proven clinical and cost saving results.“We are very excited to bring VeinViewerto the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South America for Christie. “We are committed to helping providers deliver more precise and patient-friendly care, and Vizient allows us to expand our reach to the hospitals and clinicians who need it most.”“The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or the business model of organizations,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to invite Christie Medical to the Exchange.”The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

