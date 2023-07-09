VeinViewer® by Christie is Blazing a Trail in Vascular Access Innovation

The first-of-its-kind, built-in peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic using NIR technology from VeinViewer by Christie.

FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This year continues to bring change for Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. (Christie) What started as a company refresh at the beginning of the year has progressed into the next pathway of vascular evaluation. Christie is pleased to announce the launch of CathCompass™, a built in peripheral IV catheter (PIVC) sizing reference graphic that projects directly onto the patients’ skin.The new CathCompass™ uses the unparalleled NIR technology by VeinViewerto illuminate patients’ veins with the global standard color-coded, PIVC sizing reference graphic. Exclusive to the VeinViewerFlex and Vision2 models, CathCompass™ supports clinicians in the pre-, during, and post-procedure vascular evaluation process. Navigating a complex PIVC catheter-to-vein ratio (CVR) and selection process has just been made easier. Regardless of clinical experience, CathCompass™ with VeinVieweris THE combination tool for building confidence in vascular assessment.The vascular experience has shifted as explained by Christie Clinical Director and Vice President of International Channel Sales, Sarah Chapman, RN. “The days of blind guessing which catheter is appropriate for a particular vessel are over. The global standards of maintaining a 1:3 CVR can be difficult for the everyday clinician. They are left to make blind assessments that may result in widespread PIV failures, increased financial waste, and compromised patient safety. With CathCompass™, however, this all changes. Any clinician, whether a technician, nurse, or doctor can utilize this reference tool to support informed, empowered, and safe cannulation decisions.”VeinVieweris known for improving first stick success up to 100%, decreasing medically unnecessary peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) lines by greater than 30%, and increasing patient satisfaction plus dwell time. CathCompass™ is a welcomed expansion to an already robust ASSESS™ Plus Imaging Suite. The visualization modes offered with VeinViewer™ are Universal/Fine Detail, Inverse, Tri-Color, Resize, and MaxBright. This customization of the projected image allows for clinician preference, environmental factors, and patient influence.Staying true to the company’s pioneering roots and building off last year’s GHP MedTech Development Company of the Year award, Christie is illuminating revolutionary patient care through research, strategic development and technological advancements.“Our mission has always been to offer quality devices for clinicians that are not only expanding medical innovations, but also increasing patient safety and satisfaction,” remarked Paul Damiani, President of Christie.CathCompass™ for VeinVieweris available in most countries through authorized partners. Learn more at www.CathCompass.com About Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer based in Lake Mary, FL, USA. Our market-leading, VeinViewerVision2 and Flex systems, are near-infrared, vascular imaging devices that allow health care providers to clearly see accessible vasculature as a real-time HD image, projected directly on the surface of the patient’s skin. Invented nearly two decades ago, VeinViewertransformed over the years into the modern models found in over 50 countries to accurately and safely illuminate veins up to 10 mm deep. It is the only vein finder of its kind that can positively impact the entire Pre-, During- and Post-access procedure through proven clinical and cost saving results. See the original green light for yourself by visiting www.veinviewer.com . Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is part of the CAREstream Group of companies.

