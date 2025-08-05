Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is Now a Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access to VeinViewer® Technology
Christie VeinViewer® vascular imaging is accepted as a Vizient® contracted supplier, nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company
Vizient’s diverse client base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. This effective agreement enables Vizient provider clients streamlined access to our VeinViewer® Vision2 or Flex models with enhanced savings.
“Joining the Vizient network is a milestone for our organization,” said Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South America for Christie. “We are committed to helping providers deliver more precise and patient-friendly care, and Vizient allows us to expand our reach to the hospitals and clinicians who need it most.”
VeinViewer® is a breakthrough solution harnessing near-infrared (NIR) technology to provide real-time, high-deﬁnition images of a patient's vascular structure directly on the patient. With its unparalleled accuracy and integrated CathCompass(TM) peripheral intravenous catheter sizing reference graphic, VeinViewer® streamlines the evaluation process, saving facilities both time and money.
Christie continues its mission to cultivate enduring connections that positively impact vascular access and empower healthcare professionals globally.
