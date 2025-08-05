Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is Now a Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access to VeinViewer® Technology

CathCompass™ uses the unparalleled NIR technology by VeinViewer® to illuminate patients’ veins with a built- in color-coded, peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic. Exclusive to the VeinViewer® Flex and Vision2 models, CathCompass™ supports clini

CathCompass™ uses the unparalleled NIR technology by VeinViewer® to illuminate patients’ veins with a built- in color-coded, peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic. Exclusive to the VeinViewer® Flex and Vision2 models, CathCompass™ supports clini

Christie VeinViewer® vascular imaging is accepted as a Vizient® contracted supplier, nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company

We are committed to helping providers deliver more precise and patient-friendly care, and Vizient allows us to expand our reach to the hospitals and clinicians who need it most.”
— Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South America
FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie Medical Holdings, Inc (Christie), a leading medical device manufacturer specializing in vascular imaging solutions, is proud to announce its acceptance as a Vizient® contracted supplier. As the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, Vizient provides network-powered insights in the critical areas of clinical, operational and supply chain performance and empowers its provider clients to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care.

Vizient’s diverse client base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. This effective agreement enables Vizient provider clients streamlined access to our VeinViewer® Vision2 or Flex models with enhanced savings.

“Joining the Vizient network is a milestone for our organization,” said Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South America for Christie. “We are committed to helping providers deliver more precise and patient-friendly care, and Vizient allows us to expand our reach to the hospitals and clinicians who need it most.”

VeinViewer® is a breakthrough solution harnessing near-infrared (NIR) technology to provide real-time, high-deﬁnition images of a patient's vascular structure directly on the patient. With its unparalleled accuracy and integrated CathCompass(TM) peripheral intravenous catheter sizing reference graphic, VeinViewer® streamlines the evaluation process, saving facilities both time and money.

Christie continues its mission to cultivate enduring connections that positively impact vascular access and empower healthcare professionals globally.

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
+1 877-733-8346
info@christiemed.com
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is Now a Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access to VeinViewer® Technology

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.
+1 877-733-8346 info@christiemed.com
Company/Organization
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc
200 Technology Park, Suite 1040
Lake Mary, Florida, 32746
United States
+1 877-733-8346
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer based in Lake Mary, FL, USA. Our market-leading, VeinViewer® Vision2 and Flex systems, are near-infrared, vascular imaging devices that allow health care providers to clearly see accessible vasculature as a real-time HD image, projected directly on the surface of the patient’s skin. Invented over 15 years ago, VeinViewer® transformed over the years into the current innovative models found in over 50 countries to accurately and safely illuminate veins up to 10 mm deep. It is the only vein ﬁnder of its kind that can positively impact the entire Pre-, During- and Post-access procedure through proven clinical and cost saving results. See the original green light and it’s one-of-a-kind CathCompass™ peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic for yourself by visiting www.veinviewer.com. Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is part of the CAREstream Group of companies.

Christie has a history of innovation...

More From This Author
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is Now a Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access to VeinViewer® Technology
VeinViewer® by Christie is Blazing a Trail in Vascular Access Innovation
View All Stories From This Author