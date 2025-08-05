Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is Now a Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access to VeinViewer® Technology

About

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer based in Lake Mary, FL, USA. Our market-leading, VeinViewer® Vision2 and Flex systems, are near-infrared, vascular imaging devices that allow health care providers to clearly see accessible vasculature as a real-time HD image, projected directly on the surface of the patient’s skin. Invented over 15 years ago, VeinViewer® transformed over the years into the current innovative models found in over 50 countries to accurately and safely illuminate veins up to 10 mm deep. It is the only vein ﬁnder of its kind that can positively impact the entire Pre-, During- and Post-access procedure through proven clinical and cost saving results. See the original green light and it’s one-of-a-kind CathCompass™ peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic for yourself by visiting www.veinviewer.com. Christie Medical Holdings, Inc is part of the CAREstream Group of companies.

Christie has a history of innovation...