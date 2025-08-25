The National Space Society Welcomes Senate Support for NASA Science in the Fiscal Year 2026 Appropriations Bill

Credit: Adobe Stock

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society (NSS) commends the Senate Appropriations Committee for its bipartisan support of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in the FY2026 Commerce, Justice, and Science (CJS) Appropriations Bill. The bill allocates $7.3 billion for NASA Science—preserving critical programs and rejecting proposed cuts that would have jeopardized U.S. leadership in space exploration.“This funding is a lifeline for dozens of missions that expand our understanding of Earth, the sun, our solar system, and the universe,” said Grant Henriksen, Chair of the NSS Policy Committee. “We thank the Senate for standing up for science and ensuring that NASA’s visionary work continues. Space science is a national priority. We must continue to invest in the missions that inspire, educate, and drive innovation and economic growth.”The Senate bill:• Maintains full funding for NASA Science at $7.3 billion• Preserves missions already in operation from early termination• Sends a clear message of bipartisan commitment to space science• Maintains U.S. leadership in space science and developmentThe NSS urges the House to follow the Senate’s lead and protect these vital investments. As the FY2026 budget process continues, the NSS will mobilize its members and partners to advocate for final passage of robust NASA funding.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

