The National Space Society Congratulates Blue Origin on the Successful Flight and Recovery of New Glenn

Launch of the second flight of New Glenn. Credit: Blue Origin The recovered New Glenn booster heads back to port. Credit: Blue Origin

The Company Succeeded with the Recovery of the First Stage on its Second Attempt

The National Space Society congratulates Blue Origin on their amazing success ... NSS members look forward to a new age of competitive reusable launch vehicles lowering the cost of access to space” — Dale Skran, NSS COO and SVP

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society (NSS) congratulates Blue Origin and its founder, Jeff Bezos, on the success of its second New Glenn mission. On November 13, at 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time, the company launched its second New Glenn rocket carrying a NASA payload that will eventually orbit Mars. The booster stage then descended to a landing on a recovery barge offshore from the Kennedy Space Center about 7 minutes after launch. Blue Origin is only the second company in history to accomplish this feat after SpaceX, and is the first entity to do so on just its second landing attempt.New Glenn sent two probes, called the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) and built for NASA by Rocket Lab, toward a Lagrange point about a million miles away and opposite the sun where they will loiter until Mars is in an optimal position to be reached. Upon reaching the Red Planet, the UC Berkeley-operated orbiters will study the Martian magnetosphere and atmospheric loss due to solar wind.Dale Skran, COO and Senior Vice President of the NSS, said, “The National Space Society congratulates Blue Origin on their amazing success in landing the first stage of the New Glenn on its second test flight. NSS members look forward to a new age of competitive reusable launch vehicles lowering the cost of access to space.”In addition to deploying the NASA spacecraft, the rocket carried the first flight test of Viasat’s telemetry data relay service for NASA’s Communications Services Project. “We achieved full mission success today, and I am so proud of the team,” said Dave Limp, CEO of Blue Origin, adding, “... never before in history has a booster this large nailed the landing on the second try.”Blue Origin is now in a position to compete directly with SpaceX, which has long dominated the U.S. launch market. The entry of a new, reusable booster into the marketplace provides for a robust, competitive launch ability that will drive down costs and provide launch assurance with a second reusable system.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

