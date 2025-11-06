The National Space Society Welcomes the Renomination of Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator

Jared Isaacman at the NSS's 2025 International Space Development conference. Credit: NSS/Travis Wicks

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society (NSS) welcomes the renomination of Jared Isaacman to serve as the NASA Administrator. The organization views Mr. Isaacman as exceptionally well suited to guide NASA through a challenging new era of exploration and discovery on reduced budgets, including a new and enhanced level of commercial involvement.“Jared Isaacman exemplifies the innovative, mission-driven spirit that defines the next generation of space leadership,” said Karlton Johnson, the Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors and CEO of the National Space Society. “His background bridges the gap between pioneering private-sector innovation and NASA’s legacy of exploration. That combination is essential for sustaining U.S. leadership in space and expanding opportunities for all humanity.”Mr. Isaacman’s leadership perspective can help NASA make rapid progress toward its long-term goals, including a sustained lunar presence, a thriving orbital economy, and a human presence on Mars, all of which NSS supports.President Trump had originally nominated Isaacman in December 2024, but pulled that nomination a few months later over various concerns, including political donations to the Democratic party. Isaacman’s renomination must still be confirmed by the Senate."The NSS urges the confirmation of Mr. Isaacman as the new NASA Administrator as soon as possible,” said Dale Skran, COO and Senior Vice President of the NSS. “NASA needs his leadership now, and we hope that the Senate can find a bipartisan path to rapidly approving this high quality candidate who has the potential to lead NASA to a new era of success."Isaacman founded the credit card processing company Shift4 as a teenager. He followed this with the creation of Draken International, the largest private training air force in the world. He has commanded two missions into space, funding by himself and launching aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule. His Polaris Dawn flight in 2024 was the highest Earth-orbital flight and featured the first private spacewalk in history. Both flights supported the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital charity. He is seen as a relative outsider in American politics but brings strong commercial spaceflight credentials and operational intelligence to the role.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

