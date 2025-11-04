The National Space Society Expresses its Condolences on the Passing of Anca Aldrin, Wife of Buzz Aldrin

Buzz and Anca Aldrin in 2023. Credit: Buzz Aldrin

We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Dr. Aldrin and his family and honor the legacy of love and inspiration Anca leaves behind.” — Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO and Chairman of the Board of Governors

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society wishes to express its sincere condolences to Buzz Aldrin and his family at the passing of his wife Anca Aldrin on October 28 at the age of 66. Buzz and Anca were wed in 2023. Buzz has been a prominent supporter of the National Space Society and a member of its Board of Governors for decades.Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO and Chairman of its Board of Governors, said, “The Board of Governors of the National Space Society joins the global space community in mourning the loss of Anca Aldrin. She embodied strength, dignity, and compassion—qualities that reflect the finest spirit of those who support and sustain our explorers. We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Dr. Aldrin and his family and honor the legacy of love and inspiration Anca leaves behind.”Buzz met Anca Faur in 2018 at a work event. Anca was an accomplished professional with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and studied organic chemistry technology at the University Timisoara in Romania. Her doctoral dissertation was entitled “Acidity Studies and Reaction Mechanisms on Solid and Liquid Acid Catalysts.”Buzz wrote of their nuptials, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot." He added, “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."Anca worked for two decades at the London-based Johnson Matthey, a chemicals and sustainable technologies institution, as a senior scientist and program manager. Shortly after meeting Buzz in 2019, she joined his company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures. Working with Buzz, she supported his many educational and business initiatives.Buzz’s son Andy Aldrin, also a longtime NSS collaborator, said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anca. She was truly our father’s foundation for the past several years. She was his best friend, true love, and partner. We are eternally grateful for everything she has done for our father. We thank everyone for their thoughts, love, and prayers. From the Aldrin Family, ad astra!”Anca is survived by her son Vlad Ghenciu and his two daughters.The Aldrin family posted on Facebook at the time of her passing, "Dr. Anca Aldrin, wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, peacefully passed away last night with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side ... Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC."ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.