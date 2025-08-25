Work to begin on I-25 and I-80 pedestrian bridges in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Wescom Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on the Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 pedestrian bridges in Cheyenne on Monday, weather permitting.

Work will consist of new luminaires at both crossings and new overhead lighting along the I-25 pedestrian crossing.

The pedestrian bridges are located at mile marker 13.23 on I-25 and mile marker 361.04 on I-80.

The I-25 crossing will be accessible by students/pedestrians before and after school and will be closed during school hours to allow the contractor enough room to work. The crossing will be open each evening. The I-80 crossing will remain open as work will be performed beneath the crossing.

There will be a 14-foot width restriction along I-80 in the westbound lane to allow room for the contractor’s equipment.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the fall.

The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.