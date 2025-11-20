Speed limit change in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has adjusted the speed limit from 35 MPH to 50 MPH in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River. After working closely with consultants and the Wyoming Highway Patrol, crews reviewed the lighting in the westbound tunnel, evaluating the current level of visibility for drivers to establish a safe driving speed.

“We wanted to make sure we could safely raise the speed limit in order to help traffic flow more effectively through the area,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Crews will continue to monitor traffic flow and speeds through the tunnel throughout the winter. Drivers are reminded that although the speed limit has been adjusted, they should continue to be mindful when driving in winter conditions. This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.

Prior to traveling, motorists can check the wyoroad.info website which now includes detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensors. Road information is also available from the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).

Oversized vehicles should continue to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/ commercial-carrier/ports-of- entry.