Wyoming airports largely unaffected by FAA-mandated airline reduction ahead of busy holiday season

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Despite national headlines and a temporary 6 percent reduction in flight capacity ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration at several of the nation’s busiest airports, Wyoming’s commercial air service has remained largely stable. Travelers can confidently book flights to and from Wyoming as federal operations are returning to normal during the government’s reopening process.

While Denver International Airport — Wyoming’s primary connecting hub for the vast majority of the state’s commercial flights — was among the airports named in the FAA’s original 10 percent reduction plan, impacts to Wyoming airports have been significantly lower than expected. This stability is due in part to the strong working relationship between Wyoming airports, WYDOT, and airline partners such as SkyWest and United Airlines.

“Casper and Jackson have seen occasional single mid-day cancellations since the FAA’s announcement, but most other Wyoming airports have seen zero cancellations, including those operating under the state’s Capacity Purchase Agreement,” said Mariah Johnson, Air Service Development Program Manager for WYDOT. “Given the national environment, this is a testament to the coordination and commitment of our airline partners to Wyoming. Regional carriers like SkyWest, who operate the bulk of Wyoming’s United Express service, are usually disproportionately affected by system-wide cancellations. This time, flights to Wyoming have been incredibly reliable.”

As the federal government continues to resume normal operations, Wyoming travelers should expect regular schedules to remain intact ahead of the busy holiday season, weather permitting. Across the state, Wyoming airports are scheduled to offer the highest level of airline seat capacity ever during the holiday period, with more than 282,000 seats available across November and December.

“2024 was a record year for Wyoming air travel, and 2025 is shaping up to be even better,” Johnson added.