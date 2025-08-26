Patented Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Protocols Including Mold Detox Comes to Boulder/Denver and Nationwide

MDLifespan’s newest and most groundbreaking protocol, MDL Mold PlasmaXchange, is now offered at Flatiron Functional Medicine—and will be available at all MDLifespan locations nationwide by early August. Dr. Jill Carnahan, widely recognized as the nation’s foremost authority on mold-related illness, co-created the MDL Mold Protocol with MDLifespan, integrating her decades of expertise with MDLifespan’s pioneering plasma-based detox technology.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ), the nation’s first physician-led practice dedicated exclusively to therapeutic plasma exchange and regenerative medicine, has announced a major expansion through a new partnership with Dr. Jill Carnahan and her renowned clinic, Flatiron Functional Medicine in the Boulder, Colorado area.The collaboration brings MDLifespan’s full suite of patent-pending PlasmaXchange protocols to Colorado patients for the first time, including MDL Brain, MDL Heart, MDL Toxin, MDL Immunity, MDL Longevity, and MDL Cancer. In addition, MDLifespan’s newest and most groundbreaking protocol, MDL Mold PlasmaXchange, is now offered at Flatiron Functional Medicine—and will be available at all MDLifespan locations nationwide by early August.Dr. Jill Carnahan, widely recognized as the nation’s foremost authority on mold-related illness, co-created the MDL Mold Protocol with MDLifespan, integrating her decades of expertise with MDLifespan’s pioneering plasma-based detox technology."Mycotoxins and mold-related biotoxins can persist in the body and drive ongoing inflammation, neurotoxicity, and immune dysregulation even after environmental remediation,” said Dr. Jill Carnahan, MD, founder of Flatiron Functional Medicine. “By collaborating with MDLifespan, we are offering patients an evidence-based, personalized approach to detoxification that addresses these circulating toxicants at a fundamental level."A Natural Partnership: Root-Cause and Regenerative Healing“Flatiron Functional Medicine and MDLifespan share a mission: to get to the root of illness and help patients heal at a cellular level,” said Dr. Paul Savage, founder of MDLifespan. “Dr. Jill and her team are known nationally for their commitment to excellence, and we’re proud to bring our science-backed PlasmaXchange protocols to their clinic.”“This partnership allows us to offer our patients cutting-edge therapies that address the toxic burden many of them face,” added Dr. Jill.MDL Mold: A First-of-Its-Kind BreakthroughMold toxicity has long been one of the most difficult conditions to treat, but MDL Mold PlasmaXchange marks a breakthrough. Clinical results show it removes up to 90% of mold toxins—far exceeding the effectiveness of TPE alone (up to 30%) or oral binders (~17%). The protocol also includes MDL Clean™, a daily nutrient supplements powered by Dr. Jill Carnahan specifically for mold patients.“Plasmapheresis has been shown in peer-reviewed studies to reduce levels of autoantibodies, proinflammatory cytokines (such as IL-6, TNF-α), complement components (e.g., C3a, C4a), and lipid-bound toxins,” adds Dr. Jill. “Emerging clinical observations suggest that it may also aid in the removal of lipophilic mycotoxins bound to albumin and other plasma proteins, potentially alleviating symptoms such as cognitive dysfunction, fatigue, and systemic inflammation in susceptible individuals.”“This isn’t just better—it’s transformative,” said Savage. “Mold toxicity patients are some of the sickest we see, and with MDL Mold, we’re finally giving them a real solution.”Learn MoreTo hear more about how MDLifespan and Dr. Jill Carnahan are redefining mold toxicity care, listen to Dr. Savage’s interview on Dr. Jill Health Radio, available on all major podcast platforms.You can also subscribe to The TPE Blueprint , MDLifespan’s educational newsletter and podcast series, to hear stories from physicians, researchers, and patients about how PlasmaXchange is changing lives.About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led personalized medicine practice and Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to eliminating environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation through advanced, science-based protocols. Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first medical group in the U.S. focused exclusively on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) for regenerative detoxification. With nationwide locations and data-driven protocols tailored to brain health, immune resilience, cardiovascular wellness, fertility, and now mold toxicity, MDLifespan empowers patients to feel better, live longer, and thrive toxin-free.

