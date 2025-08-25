Children's Book 'Hairy Harry Couldn't Hurry' Brings Imagination to Life at Manila International Book Fair 2025

Hairy Harry Couldn't Hurry

Dr. Victor Bello Inspires Young Minds Through Creative "Imaginactions" in Captivating New Storybook

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Victor Bello, an ophthalmologist turned children's author, introduces readers to a delightful new adventure in his charming book, Hairy Harry Couldn't Hurry: An Imaginarium Of Imaginactions That Take Place In The Hot Days Of Summer. Inspired by the playful curiosity of his two sons, Victor and Vincent, the story showcases the imaginative journey of an ageless spider named Hairy Harry.While observing his sons in their backyard treehouse, Dr. Bello noticed their fascination with a sparkling spider web shimmering in sunlight. This simple, magical moment sparked the idea for a collaborative storytelling experience. Encouraging the creativity of his boys—then only two-and-a-half and four years old—Dr. Bello embraced their imaginative contributions, which he aptly named "Imaginactions," blending youthful ideas directly into the narrative.The resulting "Imaginarium" invites young readers into a vibrant, interactive world where imagination takes center stage. Hairy Harry's leisurely adventures celebrate the innocence, joy, and boundless creativity that childhood summers are known for. This first installment promises future stories, ensuring readers will look forward to following Hairy Harry and his young companions, Victor and Vincent, in their whimsical journeys ahead.Dr. Bello, who currently resides in Mobile, Alabama, where he continues to practice ophthalmology part-time, brings warmth and genuine family experiences into his writing, making his story relatable and engaging for children and parents alike.Hairy Harry Couldn't Hurry will be featured prominently at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, inviting families to explore this imaginative story firsthand.The book is available now at major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

