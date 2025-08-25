San Diego Sector Border Patrol sees increase in drug smuggling attempts using car batteries

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector has uncovered a concerning pattern: smugglers hiding dangerous narcotics inside vehicle batteries. In recent months, agents have intercepted multiple loads of drugs concealed under the hood in this manner.

On Aug. 20, Border Patrol agents coordinated with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California. A search led to the discovery of 9.25 pounds of cocaine and 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine inside the battery. The suspect and seized contraband were transported to the Vista Sheriff’s Station for processing.

Previous drug smuggling incidents involving battery concealment in San Diego Sector this year include the discovery of 32.8 pounds of fentanyl on April 14, 4.85 pounds of fentanyl on July 24, and 16.2 pounds of fentanyl plus $1,000 in cash on July 28.

“As we continue to gain, maintain, and expand operational control of the southern border, smugglers are going to great lengths to push dangerous drugs into this country,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “The Border Patrol is using every possible resource to dismantle the criminal networks that threaten American communities. I am deeply proud of the work our agents do every day.”

San Diego Sector has seized 10,696 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,751 pounds of cocaine, 521 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin this fiscal year.